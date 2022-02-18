Hackers Behind AscendEX Breach Move $1.5M Ether to Uniswap
Funds stolen during December’s hack of AscendEX have begun moving some stolen crypto to decentralized exchange Uniswap, according to on-chain data first spotted by security research house PeckShield.
In December, hackers stole $77 million from AscendEX, mostly in ether, Binance Smart Chain token and MATIC.
So far 516 ether, worth around $1.5 million, have been sent to Uniswap.
Until recently, the funds have stayed largely dormant, before beginning to move early Friday morning U.S. time.
While many high-profile hacks have seen the funds being sent through a mixer protocol like Tornado Cash, sending the tokens to Uniswap would largely have the same effect.
Uniswap doesn’t have a KYC mechanism, thus tokens that go in would be mixed around with other tokens making them “clean” to the outside observer.