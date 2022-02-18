Hackers Behind AscendEX Breach Move $1.5M Ether to Uniswap

Motley Fool

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), or simply Ericsson, were down 14% today as of 12:25 p.m. ET. The Swedish networking and telecom equipment company said it may have inadvertently funded the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq in 2019. This announcement comes about a week after Ericsson said it had received inquiries from media outlets regarding its sales in Iraq, and that it would be reviewing a previous internal investigation it conducted in 2019 and would compare findings with that presented to it from external sources.