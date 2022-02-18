U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

Hackers Behind AscendEX Breach Move $1.5M Ether to Uniswap

Sam Reynolds
·1 min read

Funds stolen during December’s hack of AscendEX have begun moving some stolen crypto to decentralized exchange Uniswap, according to on-chain data first spotted by security research house PeckShield.

  • In December, hackers stole $77 million from AscendEX, mostly in ether, Binance Smart Chain token and MATIC.

  • So far 516 ether, worth around $1.5 million, have been sent to Uniswap.

  • Until recently, the funds have stayed largely dormant, before beginning to move early Friday morning U.S. time.

  • While many high-profile hacks have seen the funds being sent through a mixer protocol like Tornado Cash, sending the tokens to Uniswap would largely have the same effect.

  • Uniswap doesn’t have a KYC mechanism, thus tokens that go in would be mixed around with other tokens making them “clean” to the outside observer.

  • U.S. Adds WeChat, AliExpress to Notorious Piracy Market List

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. added Chinese messaging platform WeChat and online marketplace AliExpress to its list of notorious markets for counterfeiting and piracy, an annual compilation of the worst intellectual-property abusers and counterfeiters.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street

  • Why Ericsson Stock Tanked 14% Today

    Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), or simply Ericsson, were down 14% today as of 12:25 p.m. ET. The Swedish networking and telecom equipment company said it may have inadvertently funded the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq in 2019. This announcement comes about a week after Ericsson said it had received inquiries from media outlets regarding its sales in Iraq, and that it would be reviewing a previous internal investigation it conducted in 2019 and would compare findings with that presented to it from external sources.

  • 2 Reasons the Metaverse Could Be a Privacy Nightmare

    The metaverse is one of the hottest topics in investing right now. The metaverse could add to those problems, and there are a couple of reasons, in particular, it could be a potential nightmare. Today's technology already provides companies with easy access to our data, but the metaverse could give tech giants even more information.

  • Alibaba and Tencent E-Commerce Sites Added to U.S. Counterfeit and Piracy List

    The U.S. government adds AliExpress and WeChat's e-commerce ecosystem to a list of marketplaces notorious for selling counterfeit and pirated goods.

  • China warns against using metaverse as a tool for illegal fund-raising

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's banking and insurance regulator issued a warning on Friday against using the metaverse as a tool for illegal fund-raising, amid widespread interest in the country's private sector. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement published on its website that some companies were engaging in illegal fund-raising, fraud, and virtual real estate speculation. Investors，entrepreneurs, and established Chinese tech giants have piled into the country's "metaverse", described as a virtual shared space that blurs the boundaries between the online and offline worlds.

  • YouTube could ‘break’ sharing on borderline content to fight misinformation

    YouTube is considering a feature hat would effectively “break” sharing features for videos with “borderline content" in effort to combat misinformation.

  • Regulators Could See Google’s Limits on Ad Targeting As Anti-Competitive. Here’s Why.

    If targeted advertising on platforms such as Facebook and Snap is less effective, advertising dollars could flow to other ad formats that are less reliant on tracking consumer activity - such as Google search ads.

  • Walmart Withstands Pandemic Blows, Higher Costs to Boost Business

    Comparable U.S. sales rose 5.6% in the quarter, with more coming in physical stores than earlier in the pandemic. Online sales grew 1% after several quarters of slower growth.

  • JPMorgan, Toshiba, Ciena find new way to protect blockchain with quantum network

    A team of quantum computing engineers from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Toshiba Corp and Ciena Corp say they have successfully shown that a powerful, newly-developed encryption network can be used to protect communications on the blockchain, according to a paper published Thursday. The group of researchers say it is the first time that a quantum key distribution (QKD) network, a super-secure two-way communication network powered by quantum physics, has been tested as a way to protect the blockchain from quantum computing attacks.

  • Crypto Heavyweights Coinbase, Fidelity and Robinhood Back US Anti-Money Laundering Group

    The 18-member Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST) initiative addresses AML data sharing requirements prescribed by FinCEN.

  • South Korea’s Bithumb and Upbit Achieve Unicorn Status

    South Korea’s two largest crypto exchanges attain unicorn status to take South Korea’s global unicorn ranking to #4.

  • Dogecoin Core Developer Ross Nicoll to Step Away

    Ross Nicoll, a core developer of the meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin, is to step away from the project citing "overwhelming" stress and a potential conflict of interest.

  • A More Conservative Airbus Can Gain Altitude

    If the world finally moves on from Covid-19 this year, the European plane maker’s cautious financial guidance could prove easy to beat.

  • Magazine Giant Condé Nast Posts First Profit in Years

    The magazine giant attributes the feat to strong digital-revenue growth and cost savings from reorganizing its global operations, saying it generated nearly $2 billion in revenue last year.

  • Spotify buys podcast tech companies Chartable and Podsights

    It's the kill or acquire playbook all over again.

  • Sky to hike broadband and TV bills for millions of customers

    Sky’s mobile, TV and broadband customers are bracing for price rises of up to £43 a year, in a further blow to cash-strapped families.

  • Dogecoin Core Developer Steps Down as Director Due to Google Job

    Ross Nicoll stated that the Dogecoin Foundation has been operating in an ‘extremely challenging environment’, however it will continue down its path.

  • Chainalysis Says ‘Criminal Whales' Account for 4% of the Overall Pod

    A new report from blockchain research firm Chainalysis says criminal whales held over $25 billion worth of cryptocurrency at the end of 2021.

  • Americans are embracing QR codes. But the FBI says be careful

    Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.That’s

  • Recent Ukraine outage caused by modest cyberattack, data shows

    The distributed denial of service - often abbreviated DDoS - hit Ukraine's defense ministry website and several banks on Tuesday, briefly knocking them offline and interrupting services. Kyiv blamed Moscow for the digital disruption amid heightened tensions since Russia began massing more than 100,000 troops near the border, raising fears Russia is planning to attack Ukraine. The Kremlin denied involvement in the denial of service and has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine.