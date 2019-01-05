Hackers leak data stolen from German politicians and celebrities

Twitter More

Maybe we should just stop using the internet altogether.

Germany is reeling following the widespread dissemination of hacked data belonging to celebrities and prominent political figures including chancellor Angela Merkel. The stolen personal information, which was spread via Twitter and other online services, includes photos, chat logs, cellphone numbers, home addresses, emails, family members' names, and more.

According to the New York Times, the nearly 1,000 people affected seem to have largely one thing in common: past criticism of the country's far right.

