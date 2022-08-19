Hackers may have exploited security flaws - Apple

Close up of an iPhone with Safari app highlighted

Apple has released an update to fix security flaws on its iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, which it says hackers may have "actively exploited".

The tech company said the new software "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users".

The flaw could allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, industry experts have suggested.

The update has been made available to iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 and later and iPad 5th gen and later.

It is also available to the iPad mini 4 and later versions and the iPod touch (7th generation). Mac users running macOS Monterey are also being encouraged to update.

Apple said hackers used the flaw to infiltrate WebKit, the engine that powers Apple web browser Safari. The technology company said the exploit could be used by hackers if the user accessed "maliciously-crafted web content".

There have so far been no confirmed reports of specific cases where the security flaw has been used against people or devices.

Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter

Software updates are an everyday (and sometimes irritating) part of our modern tech lives, but this is one update not to ignore.

The cyber security world is rightly concerned about the potential power hackers could wield if they target a device that is vulnerable to this attack.

So it's sensible to check the settings on your Apple gear and install the patch.

Even better - turn on automatic updates.

For the vast majority of users there is nothing to panic about as there is no suggestion that hackers have exploited the security loophole to launch mass attacks against the general public.

It also has to be said that the outcry on social media about the security update is possibly overblown.

Apple has released similar emergency security updates throughout the year - most recently in March - without much fanfare or panic.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to its security update page: "Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available".