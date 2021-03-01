U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,892.58
    +81.43 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,589.51
    +657.14 (+2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,496.04
    +303.70 (+2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.79
    +58.74 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.79
    +0.29 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.70
    +9.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    27.00
    +0.56 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4270
    -0.0330 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6020
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,265.62
    +4,733.96 (+10.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.68
    +60.45 (+6.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,586.86
    +103.43 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Hackers release a new jailbreak tool for almost every iPhone

Zack Whittaker
·3 min read

An iPhone hacking team has released a new jailbreak tool for almost every iPhone, including the most recent models, by using the same vulnerability that Apple last month said was under active attack by hackers.

The Unc0ver team released its latest jailbreak this weekend, and says it works on iOS 11 (iPhone 5s and later) to iOS 14.3, which Apple released in December.

Jailbreaking is a cat-and-mouse game between security researchers who want greater control and customizations over their phones, and Apple, which says it locks down iPhones for security. Hackers build jailbreak tools by finding and exploiting vulnerabilities that can lift some of the restrictions that Apple puts in place, like installing apps outside of its app store, which most Android users are already used to.

In a tweet, the jailbreak group said it used its "own exploit" for CVE-2021-1782, a kernel vulnerability that Apple said was one of three flaws that "may have been actively exploited" by hackers. By targeting the kernel, the hackers are able to get deep hooks into the underlying operating system.

Apple fixed the vulnerability in iOS 14.4, released last month, which also prevents the jailbreak from working on later versions. It was a rare admission that the iPhone was under active attack by hackers, but the company declined to say who the hackers were and who they were targeting. Apple also granted anonymity to the researcher who submitted the bug.

The group's last jailbreak, which supported iPhones running iOS 11 to iOS 13.5, was fixed in a matter of days last year. Apple works quickly to understand and fix the vulnerabilities found by jailbreak groups, since these same vulnerabilities can be exploited maliciously.

Security experts generally advise iPhone users against jailbreaking because it makes the device more vulnerable to attacks. And while keeping your phone up to date may introduce security fixes that remove the jailbreak, it's one of the best ways of keeping your device secure.

Apple opens up — slightly — on Hong Kong’s national security law

Early Stage is the premiere ‘how-to’ event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear first-hand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company-building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, legal, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in – there’s ample time included in each for audience questions and discussion.

