Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.11

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 5th of January. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is around the industry average.

Hackett Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Hackett Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hackett Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings has been rising at 3.6% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. While EPS growth is quite low, Hackett Group has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Hackett Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hackett Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

