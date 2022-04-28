'Hacks' has a season 2 trailer and a release date—where to watch the series when it returns

'Hacks' starring Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart has a season 2 trailer—here's where to watch.

Buckle up: Hacks is hitting the road for season 2. Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder return for the hit series, which highlights the relationship between Deborah Vance (Smart), a comedian with a stagnant Las Vegas show, and Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a young comedy writer who's brought in to help revamp Vance's set. Based on the trailer, the Emmy award-winning series picks up right where the last season left off, following Deborah Vance's return to life on the road.

If you have yet to watch the Emmy award-winning series, you can catch the first season and the premiere of the second season on May 12, 2022 on HBO Max.

Where can you watch Hacks?

You can stream Hacks season one and the new season when it premieres with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with an internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Our Flag Means Death, Moonshot, Julia, Minx and more.

What is Hacks about?

Hacks follows the story of Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a comedian working on her act with the help of disgraced comedy writer Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder). The series also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Megan Stalter, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald and more.

The first season of the show explores elements of Vance and Daniels' generational divide, and deftly parses the world of comedy as Ava and Deborah work together to repair Vance's Las Vegas comedy show. The series also included breakout performances from real-life comedians like Megan Stalter. The trailer for season 2 for places a heavy emphasis on the road trip aspect of the series, as well as the consequences of Ava's end-of-season email.

You can catch Hacks on HBO Max when it returns on Thursday, May 12.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including Euphoria and Game of Thrones. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $9.99/month for the ad-enabled tier. If you pay $14.99/month, you can access the ad-free version of the service.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, Watchmen, Succession and Euphoria. The platform hosts movies, series and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8 and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Steven Universe and many more.

