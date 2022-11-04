U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +401.97 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.31 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    +4.43 (+5.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +54.80 (+3.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +1.49 (+7.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0210 (+2.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0216 (+1.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6540
    -1.5100 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,110.98
    +854.88 (+4.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.51
    +22.46 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

Had enough of Hulu? Here’s how to cancel your Hulu subscription in iOS, Android and PC

2
Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
·3 min read

With so many streaming services entering the market daily, you might be thinking to streamline your expenses and cut back on some of the streaming platforms you’re subscribed to. Hulu has been one such service that’s been around for more than a decade and has become one of the streaming giants along with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus and HBO Max.

It’s often confusing to keep track of subscription services, especially if they’re on autopay. Most times, users don’t even realize they’re still subscribed to a service they thought was a free trial or don’t need anymore.

Streaming TV guide: Get the most value from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and other subscriptions

Just curious?: We're here to help with life's everyday questions

How to cancel Hulu on desktop

There are several ways to cancel your Hulu subscription, depending on the device.

  1. Open Hulu in a new window and login to your account.

  2. Click on your profile at the top right corner.

  3. Select Account from the menu, and it’ll take you to the Manage Your Account page.

  4. On scrolling down, the options for pausing and cancelling your subscription appear at the bottom.

  5. Select Cancel Your Subscription. Hulu will prompt you to Pause Your Subscription for a period of time that you can specify, or you can click continue to cancel your subscription.

  6. The last screen before you can finish the cancellation asks for a reason you’re opting out of the subscription. Select one of the reasons listed to continue with the process.

Once you’ve clicked Continue to Cancel again, you have successfully cancelled your Hulu subscription.

How to cancel Hulu on iOS

If you’re on any of the Apple devices and would like to cancel your Hulu subscription, follow the steps below:

  1. You can’t cancel your Hulu subscription via the app on your device. But you can do it via your mobile browser or Safari by following the above method.

  2. Or you can cancel your subscription via your device settings. Go to Settings > Apple ID.

  3. Tap Subscriptions and choose Hulu Plus from the list.

  4. Hit Cancel and confirm the cancellation before you can finally cancel your Hulu subscription.

Hulu streaming service logo.
Hulu streaming service logo.

How to cancel Hulu on Android

Android users can cancel their Hulu subscription in the app itself.

  1. Open Hulu app on the device and go to Profile in the bottom right of your screen.

  2. As you scroll down on your account, you will see the Cancel Your Subscription option.

  3. Click Cancel and continue to cancel your Hulu subscription.

  4. Lastly, it might ask you for a reason to cancel before successfully cancelling.

After every cancellation, the user will have access to their Hulu account till the end of billing period.

While you're at it...

Too many 'Sopranos' rewatches?: Here is how to cancel HBO Max

Trying to curb your online shopping?: How to cancel Amazon prime

Tired of streaming television?: Here is how to cancel YouTube TV on any device

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cancel your Hulu subscription? Cancel it in a few easy steps.

