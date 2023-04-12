Had insiders known Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) would hit US$1.9b they might have invested more last year

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 12%, resulting in a US$210m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$176k purchase is now worth US$177k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liberty Latin America

The Senior VP and Chief Technology & Product Officer Aamir Hussain made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$90k worth of shares at a price of US$8.99 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$8.87. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Aamir Hussain.

Aamir Hussain bought 20.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$8.80. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Liberty Latin America

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Liberty Latin America insiders own about US$185m worth of shares (which is 9.6% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Liberty Latin America Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Liberty Latin America insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Liberty Latin America insiders feel good about the company's future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Liberty Latin America.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

