Hadean Awarded British Army Contract To Build Cloud Distributed Simulation Pathfinder

LONDON, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep tech start-up, Hadean, have been awarded a contract to help build and scale a cloud distributed simulation demonstrator for the British Army.

The project will blend different 2D, 3D and Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) elements of training environments for land warfare into one immersive simulation

This Pathfinder agreement marks Hadean's first direct commitment with military end-users and sets the scene for the wider introduction and application of cloud-based computing in the MOD's Defence Synthetic Environment Platform (DSEP), and Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP).

Harnessing Hadean's Web 3.0 technology, the project will blend different 2D, 3D and Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) elements of training environments for land warfare into one immersive simulation, capable of running larger scenarios for remotely located physical and virtual users, without compromising on fidelity or complexity.

The demonstrator's learning and development outcomes will support the objectives set for Multi-Domain Integration by the UK Ministry of Defence, enabling the British Army to explore new areas of collective training where combat teams in geographically disparate live environments can operate remotely alongside troops exercising in the virtual world.

Additionally, the project will highlight the significance of partnerships in government innovation and digital transformation. The digital world's assets and entities will be built using Bohemia Interactive's VBS4, whilst live simulation system data will be drawn from a suite of leading defence training organisations.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis said: "This is a significant milestone for Hadean and an opportunity for us to contribute to the British Army's vision of large-scale, collective training. It is a great honour to be part of this programme, which will equip British warfighters with the necessary computing power to conduct live and synthetic training with their peers and help drive performance improvements. The technology demonstrated here will also help enable greater degrees of multi-national Live, Virtual and Constructive collective training."

Story continues

Senior Responsible Owner (SRO), CTTP, UK MoD, Mike Cooper, said: "The Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) is working with Army Innovation and Hadean to exploit new technology in the Future Collective Training System. This demonstration will deliver outputs that showcase how the technology from the commercial games industry could support transformation of training with the introduction of a Synthetic Environment Platform."

The programme will kick-off this summer and is expected to be completed by spring 2023.The Pathfinder will also be supplemented by an Independent Technical Evaluation which will validate the findings of the demonstration and suggest areas of future investigation.

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web 3.0 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organisations and the defence sector. To date, Hadean have worked with organisations such as CAE, BAE Systems, the UK MOD, Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games and Cervus. Visit: hadean.com

For more information please get in touch with Hadean at: hadean@yourstorypr.com, +447867488769

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858455/Hadean.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835490/Hadean_Logo.jpg