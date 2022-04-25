LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems and distributed computing specialists Hadean will work together to develop next generation training for the military forces of tomorrow.

Hadean partners with BAE Systems to enable supercomputing technology for training

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed this week at IT2EC 2022, BAE Systems will combine its expertise in military training with Hadean's technology to power a single synthetic environment, enabling air, land, sea, space and cyber forces to plug in to train collectively.

This would allow military forces to regularly and securely train in a virtual world as they would in the real world, using real software and tactics, without the challenges of live collective training.

Andy Kendall, Director of Training Strategy, BAE Systems - Air, said: "We are really excited to be collaborating with Hadean who are one of the world's leaders in harnessing the power of computational technology.

"By combining Hadean's computing expertise with BAE Systems' intimate understanding of our customer built on decades of working with the world's leading militaries, we believe we can prove the benefits of this technology and deliver real advantage to training systems of the future.

"The battlespace our customers are operating in is changing rapidly so we need to change with it and by partnering with agile companies like Hadean and others we can meet this challenge."

Craig Beddis, CEO and co-founder of Hadean, said: "In the current climate, the demand for data and technical superiority has never felt more pertinent.

"Our new partnership with BAE Systems represents a key milestone in digital transformation, where governments and militaries will be able to leverage our joint solutions to take advantage of the latest emerging spatial computing technologies to maximise their mission preparedness.

"Siloed, legacy training simulations will be overcome through Hadean's scalable infrastructure and BAE Systems' experience to achieve massive, cross-domain synthetic environments that truly represent the complexity of modern battle spaces."

Story continues

The initial proof of concept delivered by BAE Systems and Hadean will see them integrate multi-domain synthetic environments to enable complex collective training scenarios in a secure environment whilst leveraging data analytics and insights to improve the training capability and output.

Both companies are attending IT2EC 2022, a leading showcase for training, simulation and education technologies, taking place in London this week.

Notes to Editors

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web3 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web3 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organisations and the defence sector. Customers include CAE, Microsoft, Minecraft, the Francis Crick Institute and Cervus.

Hadean are exhibiting at IT2EC. Stop by booth F14 to find out more.

www.hadean.com

About BAE Systems

At BAE Systems, our people provide decades of experience working with our customers across the globe to deliver and evolve training to meet their current and operational requirements.

Today we work throughout the training pipeline from the classroom, synthetic and live environments to deliver next generation effects-led training; producing the right skills to meet current and future operational requirements.

From the outset our approach is a partnership; we work to develop an intimate understanding of our customers' requirements and collaborate with our partners and suppliers to provide the best training services to meet their needs.

BAE Systems is exhibiting at IT2EC 2022 (Stand B3) taking place at the ExCel in London between 26-28 April.

Media Contact:

Hadean PR

Hadean@yourstorypr.com

+44(0)7867488769

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803954/BAE_Systems_Hadean.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273485/Hadean_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803953/BAE_Systems_Logo.jpg

Hadean logo (PRNewsfoto/Hadean)