U.S. markets close in 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,285.48
    +13.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,993.68
    +182.28 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,952.42
    +113.13 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.06
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.22
    -2.85 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.60
    -32.70 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.47 (-1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0719
    -0.0083 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2742
    -0.0093 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9950
    -0.4300 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,113.47
    +380.42 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.99
    +26.10 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Hadean partners with BAE Systems to enable supercomputing technology for training

·3 min read

LONDON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems and distributed computing specialists Hadean will work together to develop next generation training for the military forces of tomorrow.

Hadean partners with BAE Systems to enable supercomputing technology for training
Hadean partners with BAE Systems to enable supercomputing technology for training

Under a Memorandum of Understanding signed this week at IT2EC 2022, BAE Systems will combine its expertise in military training with Hadean's technology to power a single synthetic environment, enabling air, land, sea, space and cyber forces to plug in to train collectively.

This would allow military forces to regularly and securely train in a virtual world as they would in the real world, using real software and tactics, without the challenges of live collective training.

Andy Kendall, Director of Training Strategy, BAE Systems - Air, said: "We are really excited to be collaborating with Hadean who are one of the world's leaders in harnessing the power of computational technology.

"By combining Hadean's computing expertise with BAE Systems' intimate understanding of our customer built on decades of working with the world's leading militaries, we believe we can prove the benefits of this technology and deliver real advantage to training systems of the future.

"The battlespace our customers are operating in is changing rapidly so we need to change with it and by partnering with agile companies like Hadean and others we can meet this challenge."

Craig Beddis, CEO and co-founder of Hadean, said: "In the current climate, the demand for data and technical superiority has never felt more pertinent.

"Our new partnership with BAE Systems represents a key milestone in digital transformation, where governments and militaries will be able to leverage our joint solutions to take advantage of the latest emerging spatial computing technologies to maximise their mission preparedness.

"Siloed, legacy training simulations will be overcome through Hadean's scalable infrastructure and BAE Systems' experience to achieve massive, cross-domain synthetic environments that truly represent the complexity of modern battle spaces."

The initial proof of concept delivered by BAE Systems and Hadean will see them integrate multi-domain synthetic environments to enable complex collective training scenarios in a secure environment whilst leveraging data analytics and insights to improve the training capability and output.

Both companies are attending IT2EC 2022, a leading showcase for training, simulation and education technologies, taking place in London this week.

Notes to Editors

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web3 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web3 applications for the metaverse, enterprise organisations and the defence sector. Customers include CAE, Microsoft, Minecraft, the Francis Crick Institute and Cervus.

Hadean are exhibiting at IT2EC. Stop by booth F14 to find out more.

www.hadean.com

About BAE Systems

At BAE Systems, our people provide decades of experience working with our customers across the globe to deliver and evolve training to meet their current and operational requirements.

Today we work throughout the training pipeline from the classroom, synthetic and live environments to deliver next generation effects-led training; producing the right skills to meet current and future operational requirements.

From the outset our approach is a partnership; we work to develop an intimate understanding of our customers' requirements and collaborate with our partners and suppliers to provide the best training services to meet their needs.

BAE Systems is exhibiting at IT2EC 2022 (Stand B3) taking place at the ExCel in London between 26-28 April.

Media Contact:

Hadean PR
Hadean@yourstorypr.com
+44(0)7867488769

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803954/BAE_Systems_Hadean.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273485/Hadean_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1803953/BAE_Systems_Logo.jpg

Hadean logo (PRNewsfoto/Hadean)
Hadean logo (PRNewsfoto/Hadean)
BAE Systems Logo
BAE Systems Logo

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Erase Drop Ahead of Big Tech Earnings We

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Erase Drop Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of the oil

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Buffett Not Pleased by Climate Change Proposals

    Activist shareholders want Berkshire to give more detail about its carbon output and to spend more on climate change.

  • U.S. oil prices fall below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday, with U.S. prices below $100 a barrel --- on track for the lowest finish in two weeks --- as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of e-commerce giant's management reshuffle

    Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China's leading e-commerce company last December. Trudy Dai Shan, one of Alibaba's founding members in 1999 and a company partner, has succeeded Zhang as legal representative at both Taobao Software Co and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co, where she also serves

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Ukraine Latest: ICC’s Chief Prosecutor Joins War Crimes Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan in Moscow on Monday, after the highest-level visit to Kyiv by American officials since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two months ago.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks

  • Latest strikes on Russia hint daring Ukraine is not intimidated by the Kremlin

    So far in this war, Ukraine has shown itself to be adept at long-range strikes against targets outside its borders.

  • One of world's largest tire companies opens new Dayton-area store

    A multi-national tire manufacturing company has opened a new service and retail location in the Dayton region. The project creates jobs and offers another option for local drivers to service their vehicles.

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.

  • Oil Markets In Limbo, China Russia Playing Havoc?

    Global oil markets seeking direction due to China lockdown

  • 4 Signs You Should Fire a Financial Planning Client

    When building a firm or array of clients, it's hard to imagine turning away business. After all, every client in your business is potential revenue for you as their financial advisor. To be most successful, it is tempting to have as many clients as you can manage.