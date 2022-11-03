U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Hadean takes home European Metaverse Awards for powering the metaverse

·2 min read

The company was distinguished in two categories as a top cloud computing B2B and enterprise partner

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep-tech startup, Hadean, received two awards at the first ever annual European Metaverse Summit And Awards (EMA) that took place in Berlin on October 27 2022. The company was the jury's choice for Top Cloud, Enterprise, or Technology Partner and Top B2B or Industrial Initiative.

Hadean was a finalist in three categories, out of a total of twenty, and received the jury's positive support and endorsement for providing creators the computational power they needed to build, run and monetise ambitious metaverse projects and create new user experiences.

With a unique focus on emerging technologies in Europe, EMA is a new initiative that puts the spotlight on Web 3.0 innovators and highlights their exemplary contribution to the development of vast virtual worlds.

The event welcomed representatives from over 100 companies, including ReadyPlayerMe and Varjo, and hosted keynote speakers from leading organisations, such as Meta and The Sandbox. The jury who selected this year's winners was composed of VIP metaverse-ecosystem leaders, investors and strategists.

Hadean CEO, Craig Beddis, said: "This is a big moment for our team members at Hadean who are seeing their hard work and unique talents being recognised by pioneering organisations and experienced leaders. We are proud to receive these awards and reaffirm Hadean's commitment to an open and transparent metaverse where creators are empowered to make their vision a reality."

Thom Barnhardt, CEO & EMA Event Executive Producer, said: "Hadean was the only company to win in not just one category, but two!  I think the Jury was impressed by Hadean's already-strong clientbase, as well as its focus on scalability and interoperability - 2 issues that pose challenges for large corporates keen to position themselves wisely in the Metaverse."

The awards come off the back of the deep collaborative work Hadean has been doing with partners like Pixelynx, Gamescoin, Epic Games, Minecraft and many others.

For more information head to: https://hadean.com/

About

Founded in 2015, Hadean powers the creator economy, providing the infrastructure and computational power required to realise the full potential of the metaverse. Our web 3.0 technology allows you to build, run and monetise immersive virtual environments and experiences, dynamically connecting audiences across the world by providing scalability, security, and interoperability. To date, Hadean have worked with organisations such as Microsoft, Minecraft, Epic Games, Sony, Gamescoin, Pixelynx, CAE, BAE Systems, Thales and Francis Crick Institute. For more, visit: hadean.com

Contact:

YourStory PR for Hadean
press@hadean.com
+44 (0)7867 488769

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937368/European_Metaverse_Awards_2022.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1835490/Hadean_Logo.jpg

Hadean_Logo
Hadean_Logo

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hadean-takes-home-european-metaverse-awards-for-powering-the-metaverse-301667530.html

