U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,439.65
    -15.83 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,898.13
    +100.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,921.88
    -125.82 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.38
    +39.31 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.59
    +1.61 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.31 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4790
    +0.0190 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9930
    +0.3080 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,987.02
    -243.84 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.69
    -36.83 (-3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Hadean Ventures Announces the 1st Closing of EUR 90m for its Second Fund

·2 min read

- Hadean Capital II launched on the back of strong performance

- Eur 90m raised for the first closing, exceeding total fund I size

- Backed by leading Europe and US-based private and institutional investors

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hadean Ventures, a European life science fund manager, today announced the 1st closing of Hadean Capital II at EUR 90m, exceeding the total size of its inaugural fund, Hadean Capital I. The launch comes on the back of strong performance of Hadean Capital I, including the sale of Themis Bioscience GmbH to MSD/Merck.

Hadean Capital II will be investing in line with the strategy of Hadean Capital I, including in start-up companies within pharma, biotech, medtech diagnostics and digital health. The geographic focus will mainly be on European companies, with a particular attention to areas considered "under-ventured" such as the Nordics and certain regions of DACH.

Hadean Capital II is supported by over 30 private and institutional investors including OPF, Saminvest, Argentum and Investinor.

Ingrid Teigland Akay, MD MBA, Managing Partner, commented: "It is a pleasure to welcome new and returning investors to Hadean Capital II. We are excited to continue to support start-up founders who build companies to bring break-through medical innovation to the market."

Walter Stockinger, PhD, Managing Partner, added: "We are pleased to see that the strategy we set out for our first fund is delivering and we are confident that our growing team of highly skilled and diverse investment professionals will be able to leverage the untapped potential we see in the European life science ecosystem."

About Hadean Ventures

Hadean Ventures is a life science fund manager that invests in life science companies across Europe. The funds are backed by leading private and institutional investors. Hadean Ventures has offices in Oslo and Stockholm and collaborates with world-class academic institutions and start-up hubs across the region.

Contact

Ingrid Teigland Akay, Managing Partner
ingrid.teigland.akay@hadeanventures.com

Ingrid Beyer, Head of IR and Business Development
ingrid.beyer@hadeanventures.com
+47 905 94882

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hadean-ventures-as/r/hadean-ventures-announces-the-1-st--closing-of-eur-90m-for-its-second-fund,c3422389

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20971/3422389/1473779.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/hadean-ventures-as/i/hadean-logo-fit-hires,c2960059

Hadean Logo Fit hires

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hadean-ventures-announces-the-1st-closing-of-eur-90m-for-its-second-fund-301385781.html

SOURCE Hadean Ventures AS

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The fascinating thing about General Electric (NYSE: GE), Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is that they have entirely different earnings drivers over the next decade. Former CEO Jeff Immelt has been widely criticized for making big bets on fossil fuel technologies. Unfortunately, the market for gas turbines halved in the years since the significant Alstom acquisition, as did the price of oil after Immelt made a slew of acquisitions.

  • 2 of the Best Stocks You Can Buy at a Huge Discount Right Now

    The broad stock market might be near an all-time high, but game-changing companies C3.ai and Zillow certainly aren't.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • Is Sundial Growers Too Cheap to Pass Up?

    One stock investors may be considering is pot producer Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). In the wake of that decline, is Sundial Growers a bargain worth buying, or should investors steer clear? Sundial Growers is no exception.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Loves

    This trio, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 5.4%, should net Berkshire Hathaway over $635 million in annual dividend income.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Tempur Sealy The Trade: Tempur

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in the Healthcare Sector

    Investors love healthcare stocks in both bull markets and times of uncertainty, but not all investments are slam-dunks. The following three healthcare-related stocks have a handful of specific characteristics that make them great candidates to fulfill different roles in your investment portfolio. CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a diverse healthcare company that operates a chain of drugstores, a pharmacy benefits management business, and a major health insurance carrier since its 2017 acquisition of Aetna.

  • 5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These stocks are Dividend Kings for a reason, and they look really well poised to grow manifold in the coming years.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    Right now is the perfect time to think about stocks to buy during any market environment. Why? Because we've had a recent example of how quickly things can change. Concerns about the economy and the pandemic weighed on the market -- after months of solid gains.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Double Their Sales This Year

    Let's look closer at the businesses underlying these three growth stocks and see what's leading to impressive revenue growth. If a consumer wants a similar content package to traditional cable, but through a streaming service instead, fuboTV is one place they can go.

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.