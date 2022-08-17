'Hades' leaves Game Pass on August 31st

One of the best games of 2020 is leaving Game Pass. As of August 31st, Supergiant’s Hades won’t be available through Microsoft’s subscription gaming service anymore. If you haven’t played it yet, Hades is nothing short of a gem. It’s an action RPG made by the team behind Bastion, Transistor and Pyre. Few games offer an experience as cohesive as Hades. The art, music, story and gameplay elements all come together to elevate one another. Hades can also be tough-as-nails but it never feels unfair.

PSA: Hades will be leaving @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC later this month on August 31, so get those escape attempts in while you still can! Thank you to everyone who's battled through the Underworld over the past year! — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) August 17, 2022