Can HAEMATO AG's (ETR:HAEK) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

HAEMATO (ETR:HAEK) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 9.1% over the last month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study HAEMATO's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for HAEMATO is:

5.6% = €8.2m ÷ €147m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

HAEMATO's Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

On the face of it, HAEMATO's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 5.2%. But HAEMATO saw a five year net income decline of 11% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

So, as a next step, we compared HAEMATO's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 7.9% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is HAEK fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is HAEMATO Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 86% (implying that 14% of the profits are retained), most of HAEMATO's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 2 risks we have identified for HAEMATO visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, HAEMATO has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 70%. As a result, HAEMATO's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 4.7% for future ROE.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning HAEMATO. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

