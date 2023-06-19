HAEMATO (ETR:HAEK) investors are sitting on a loss of 53% if they invested five years ago

HAEMATO AG (ETR:HAEK) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 30% in the last quarter. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 60% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, HAEMATO moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of around 1.1% would not have helped the stock price. So the the weak dividend and revenue data could well help explain the soft share price.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that HAEMATO has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at HAEMATO's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for HAEMATO the TSR over the last 5 years was -53%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that HAEMATO has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 20% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for HAEMATO (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

