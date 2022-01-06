Haematologic Technologies Announces Joe Flynn as Chief Commercial Officer

Joe Flynn to Head Up Commercial Initiatives for the Company Through Next Phase of Growth

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haematologic Technologies ("HT"), a global leader in large molecule analytical services and plasma reagents reagents, today announced the appointment of Joe Flynn as Chief Commercial Officer. Joe will be responsible for the company's sales and marketing activities through the next phase of the growth, solidifying and expanding HT's position as a leading Contract Research Organization focused on large molecules and an innovator of biologic reagents and sample collection devices for the research and diagnostic markets.

Before joining HT, Joe created and lead the commercial team at Inotiv, with responsibility for the sales, marketing, client experience and program management teams. He managed the rebranding of the company and managed the commercial integration of numerous acquired laboratories.

Before Inotiv, Joe held operational and commercial roles of increasing responsibility at Covance. Flynn managed the expansion laboratories providing cGMP analytical chemistry services. He transitioned into a commercial role, responsible for selling laboratory services to pharmaceutical research and development clients. He progressed into commercial leadership roles and became global head of sales and client services for two different divisions of the company.

Prior to Covance Joe held roles as an analytical chemist and laboratory leader at ABC Laboratories (now Eurofins) and also Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD). Joe received his BS in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri, Columbia.

"HT has developed a very loyal client base and they are known for great science with high quality client interactions," said Joe Flynn. "The leadership team have a great dynamic, and I'm excited to work with this group to bring HT's growing offering to a broader set of clients."

"Joe's experience in brand management, client experience, and commercial excellence are just what we need," said David Sunseri, Ph.D., President and CEO of HT. "Joe's commercial skills and focus on continuous improvement will help us win the loyalty of new clients as we expand our service offerings here at HT."

About HT:

Haematologic Technologies (HT) is a leading provider of analytical services to support the research, development, and commercialization of large molecule biotherapeutics and reagents for coagulation research. HT has deep expertise in protein biochemistry, including characterization of plasma proteins and other large molecules, and performs highly advanced assay development and GMP testing in the areas of immunoassays, thrombin generation assays, assessment of hemostatic risk, anti-drug antibody testing (immunogenicity), host cell protein mitigation, stability, and release testing, as well as a variety of other specialized assays for biotherapeutics supporting discovery through commercial release. HT's biopharma services are performed in fully compliant, FDA-inspected GMP facilities.

Building on its 30+ years of expertise in plasma proteins, hemostasis and blood coagulation, HT is also a leading global supplier of coagulation research reagents (plasma proteins and antibodies), custom formulated IVD/POC device reagents, as well as customized blood collection tubes to support clinical trials. Visit us at www.haemtech.com .

