HAEMATO's (ETR:HAEK) Dividend Will Be Increased To €1.20

HAEMATO AG's (ETR:HAEK) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 21st of July to €1.20, with investors receiving 9.1% more than last year's €1.10. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 5.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

HAEMATO's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last payment, HAEMATO's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 58%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was €1.67 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was €1.10. This works out to be a decline of approximately 4.1% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though HAEMATO's EPS has declined at around 50% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

HAEMATO's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think HAEMATO's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think HAEMATO is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for HAEMATO that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

