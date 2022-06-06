Haemonetics Corporation Announces Additional Information Regarding Its Investor Day on June 29, 2022

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) has posted its full lineup of speakers planned for the Company's Investor Day, to be hosted in Boston on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with presentations beginning at 10:00 AM EDT. Information about scheduled speakers and the agenda for the event can be found at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://irday.haemonetics.com.

Haemonetics' Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in person attendance available to members of the capital markets community, and a simultaneous webcast available for the media, individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually. Members of the capital markets community attending in-person will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of select Haemonetics products from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM EDT and again following the live question and answer session. All participants must register for the event using the link provided above.

The Investor Day will feature an update about the Company's strategy and plans to deliver value to all its stakeholders through strong market leadership in plasma and hospital, a robust innovation agenda and expansion of capital capacity, creating flexibility to fund additional investments. The Company also plans to provide long-range financial goals through the end of fiscal 2026 and affirm its confidence in delivering both revenue and adjusted earnings per diluted share growth for each year included within its long-range plan.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Haemonetics' website (www.haemonetics.com) after the event. Corresponding presentation materials will also be available for download at the Company's website immediately following the event.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) plans and objectives of management for operations of the Company; (ii) estimates or projections of financial results (including long-range growth projections through fiscal 2026), financial condition, capital expenditures, capital structure or other financial items and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i) or (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its scope and duration (including the extent of future surges, variants and the efficacy of vaccinations), government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response and associated economic disruptions, including inflationary pressures and higher freight costs in our global supply chain; availability and demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to implement as planned and realize estimated cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program; the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans; risks arising from planned or completed acquisitions or divestitures by the Company, including any failure to realize the anticipated strategic benefits and opportunities of the transaction; technological advances in the medical field and standards for transfusion medicine and the Company's ability to successfully offer products that incorporate such advances and standards; product quality; market acceptance; regulatory uncertainties, including in the receipt or timing of regulatory approvals; the effect of economic and political conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; blood product reimbursement policies and practices; and the effect of industry consolidation as seen in the plasma market. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com



Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



