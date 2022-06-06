U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.00
    +43.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,154.00
    +266.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,724.50
    +173.50 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.50
    +21.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.72
    +0.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.80
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6730
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,398.21
    +1,723.82 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.80
    +23.00 (+3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.00
    +104.05 (+1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Haemonetics Corporation Announces Additional Information Regarding Its Investor Day on June 29, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HAE

BOSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) has posted its full lineup of speakers planned for the Company's Investor Day, to be hosted in Boston on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with presentations beginning at 10:00 AM EDT. Information about scheduled speakers and the agenda for the event can be found at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://irday.haemonetics.com.

Haemonetics' Investor Day will be a hybrid event, with in person attendance available to members of the capital markets community, and a simultaneous webcast available for the media, individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually. Members of the capital markets community attending in-person will have the opportunity to see demonstrations of select Haemonetics products from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM EDT and again following the live question and answer session. All participants must register for the event using the link provided above.

The Investor Day will feature an update about the Company's strategy and plans to deliver value to all its stakeholders through strong market leadership in plasma and hospital, a robust innovation agenda and expansion of capital capacity, creating flexibility to fund additional investments. The Company also plans to provide long-range financial goals through the end of fiscal 2026 and affirm its confidence in delivering both revenue and adjusted earnings per diluted share growth for each year included within its long-range plan.

A replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Haemonetics' website (www.haemonetics.com) after the event. Corresponding presentation materials will also be available for download at the Company's website immediately following the event.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) plans and objectives of management for operations of the Company; (ii) estimates or projections of financial results (including long-range growth projections through fiscal 2026), financial condition, capital expenditures, capital structure or other financial items and (iii) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i) or (ii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its scope and duration (including the extent of future surges, variants and the efficacy of vaccinations), government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response and associated economic disruptions, including inflationary pressures and higher freight costs in our global supply chain; availability and demand for the Company's products; the Company's ability to implement as planned and realize estimated cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program; the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans; risks arising from planned or completed acquisitions or divestitures by the Company, including any failure to realize the anticipated strategic benefits and opportunities of the transaction; technological advances in the medical field and standards for transfusion medicine and the Company's ability to successfully offer products that incorporate such advances and standards; product quality; market acceptance; regulatory uncertainties, including in the receipt or timing of regulatory approvals; the effect of economic and political conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; blood product reimbursement policies and practices; and the effect of industry consolidation as seen in the plasma market. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's periodic reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:                                                      


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury       

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763                                               

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com                     

david.trenk@haemonetics.com                                                                               



Media Contact:  


Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications


(781) 356-9776


josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com


 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-corporation-announces-additional-information-regarding-its-investor-day-on-june-29-2022-301561457.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Futures rebound as China ADRs rally; tech, growth stocks rise

    Shares of the ride railing firm surged 50% to $2.77 in premarket trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that regulators are preparing as early as this week to allow the mobile app back on domestic app stores. Didi, which was hit by a data-related cybersecurity investigation days after its IPO in June 2021, approved delisting its American Depositary Shares last month. "It adds to the optimism that regulatory crackdowns are closer to the end of the tunnel," said Christopher Wong, a senior strategist at Maybank in Singapore, adding that it also fed into hopes about China's reopening and growth momentum.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    What's Warren Buffett's favorite holding period for a stock? Forever. Granted, even Buffett doesn't always hang onto stocks for a long time. But his preference is to do so. Some stocks that Buffett and his team have bought for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China to Wrap Probe Into Didi as Soon as This Week, WSJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are preparing to wrap up their investigation into Didi Global Inc. and restore the ride-hailing giant’s main apps to mobile stores as soon as this week, the Wall Street Journal reported.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Marke

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 13%. However, a closer look at its...

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.