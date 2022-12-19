U.S. markets closed

Haemonetics to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:15pm Pacific time.

The public may access Mr. Simon's presentation live via audio webcast at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/43838-haemonetics-corporation/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

The live webcast can also be accessed under the Events & Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website. The replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days using the link provided above and on Investor Relations website shortly after the live event.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:


Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com             



Media Contact:


Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications


(781) 356-9776


josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com


View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301706487.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

