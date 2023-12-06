Hafary Holdings (SGX:5VS) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Hafary Holdings (SGX:5VS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hafary Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = S$48m ÷ (S$443m - S$147m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Hafary Holdings has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.6% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hafary Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hafary Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Hafary Holdings. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 99% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On Hafary Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Hafary Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hafary Holdings (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

