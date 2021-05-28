U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.42
    +12.54 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,592.94
    +128.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,798.68
    +62.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.19
    +4.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    +0.11 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.70
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    27.83
    -0.11 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0120 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4160
    -0.0044 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9800
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,931.22
    -3,094.73 (-7.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.04
    -39.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.97
    +29.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN Alerts ContextLogic (WISH) Investors to Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action is pending and certain investors who purchased shares in the company’s December 2020 IPO or on the open market may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Dec. 16, 2020 – May 12, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/WISH
Contact An Attorney Now: WISH@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that ContextLogic’s IPO registration documents materially overstated the company’s business metrics and financial prospects. Specifically, the IPO registration documents touted ContextLogic’s exponential monthly active user (MAUs) growth, claiming its then108 million MAUs was a key driver of revenue growth.

In reality, by the time of its December 2020 IPO, ContextLogic’s MAUs had declined materially and the IPO registration documents failed to disclose this known trend reasonably likely to materially impact ContextLogic’s profitability.

On Mar. 8, 2021, Context reported disappointing 4Q 2020 and full year 2020 results, disclosing its MAUs had already “declined 10% YoY during Q4 to 104 million.”

Then, on May 12, 2021, ContextLogic announced poor Q1 2021 results, including another 7% drop in MAUs to just 101 million, and the company slashed sales guidance for Q2 2021.

These disclosures caused the price of WISH shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving ContextLogic overstated MAUs and concealed known trends,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a ContextLogic investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ContextLogic should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email WISH@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • A Credit Suisse Unit Blacklisted Gupta as Another Bankrolled Him

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG executives ignored warnings from colleagues about troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta as they channeled $1.2 billion of client funds to his businesses, according to people familiar with the matter.Bankers in Credit Suisse’s commodity trade-finance unit blacklisted Gupta’s Liberty Commodities Ltd. in 2016 because they suspected some of its deals weren’t legitimate, the people said. When they learned about two years later that the bank was lending to his companies through a suite of investment funds, which eventually grew to $10 billion, they flagged their worries to leaders in compliance and the division that housed the loans, one of the people said.The disclosure that Credit Suisse may have put clients at risk despite internal concerns over Gupta’s businesses adds a new twist to the debacle stemming from the March implosion of Greensill Capital, the finance firm at the center of the three-way relationship.Investigations, LawsuitsThe U.K. Serious Fraud Office is now investigating Gupta’s group of companies for suspected fraud, including in its financing deals with Greensill, according to a May 14 statement. Credit Suisse has sued to force Gupta’s Liberty Commodities into insolvency and has since shut the funds that made the loans and launched an internal investigation. Investors are staring at losses as the bank confronts embarrassing lawsuits.“We are currently focusing our efforts on recovering our investors’ money,” Will Bowen, a spokesman for Credit Suisse in London, said in an emailed statement, adding that the bank’s internal probe will focus on “all of the issues” linked to the funds. “We are committed to learning the lessons and will share the relevant lessons learnt at the appropriate time.”Andrew Mitchell, a spokesman for the Gupta Family Group Alliance, or GFG Alliance, a collective of businesses linked to Gupta including Liberty Commodities, denied any wrongdoing.The Greensill saga represents just one of the two disasters that rocked Credit Suisse in the first half of 2021. Since Greensill began unraveling, the bank has announced a $5.5 billion hit from the blowup at Archegos Capital Management.ApologiesFormer Chairman Urs Rohner apologized to shareholders and his successor, Antonio Horta-Osorio, who arrived at the end of April, has promised a sweeping strategy review.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who was head of the division that oversaw trade finance, wasn’t aware of the internal concerns about Gupta that had prompted the bank to cut him off, according to a person familiar with the matter.Employees at the trade-finance unit, which lends money for the buying and selling of commodities, cut ties with Gupta in 2016 after becoming skeptical toward his Liberty Commodities, the people said. They distrusted the documents the company provided, triggering doubts about its transactions, they said. In one example reported by Bloomberg, the company had presented another bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. Credit Suisse’s commodity team had stopped working with Gupta after identifying suspicious shipments while the bank’s credit-structuring team lobbied against the Greensill funds, the Wall Street Journal reported in April.A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.Banking TiesLiberty Commodities pledged assets to Credit Suisse as security for borrowings in 2013 but by early 2016, all such commitments had been extinguished, indicating that the financing relationship had ceased, U.K. Companies House filings show. And while Gupta’s company listed the Swiss bank as one of its lenders in its 2014 annual report, it didn’t in the following year’s report, which is dated May 2016, according to the filings.Their counterparts at other banks, including Macquarie Group Ltd. and Sberbank PJSC, halted trading with Liberty Commodities around the same time because of similar concerns; Goldman Sachs Group Inc. also stopped in 2016, Bloomberg has reported.Nevertheless, executives at Credit Suisse’s asset-management division -- which creates investment products for clients and charges a fee for overseeing them -- began arranging a suite of funds focused on supply-chain finance in 2017. The entities bought securitized loans packaged by Greensill, a firm created by Australian businessman Lex Greensill. Much of the debts were linked to Gupta’s businesses.WarningsOfficials at the commodity trade-finance unit were concerned when they found out about the funds’ links to Gupta and took their fears to Thomas Grotzer, general counsel for the bank’s Swiss division. They also warned Luc Mathys and Lukas Haas, the bankers who helped oversee the trades at the asset-management unit.Grotzer was promoted last month to interim global head of compliance at Credit Suisse. He didn’t respond to requests for comment. Mathys, head of fixed-income at the asset-management division, and Haas, a portfolio manager, were put on temporary leave in March. Neither responded to requests for comment.The bank pushed ahead with the funds and marketed them to investors as being made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, assets considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest vehicle its lowest rating for risk. Yet part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues.Other parts of the bank continued working with Gupta as well. Credit Suisse’s investment bankers were due to lead an initial public offering for Liberty’s U.S. steel arm, which was ultimately pulled, according to a statement from the company. Gupta also announced that the Swiss bank would finance his planned acquisition of Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel unit, which fell apart earlier this year.Credit Suisse has so far recouped about $5.9 billion of the $10 billion in these supply-chain funds, but it remains unclear how much will be returned ultimately to investors. Loans to Gupta’s businesses are among a batch of debts that are the “principal sources of valuation uncertainty,” the bank said earlier this month.Liberty Commodities’s external legal advisors investigated “alleged rumors concerning the paperwork” it used in 2019, according to Mitchell, the spokesman for GFG Alliance. They found no evidence to substantiate the rumors, nor was the company “ever subject to further complaints or proceedings,” he said.“LCL has ongoing banking relationships with separate financial institutions,” Mitchell said, referring to Liberty Commodities. “The trade-finance market has been hugely challenging for all but the very largest commodities traders in recent years. Nevertheless, no financial institution has been left out of pocket as a result of lending money to LCL. On the contrary, they have received substantial commercial returns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Half a Trillion Dollars Is Sitting at the Fed Earning Nothing

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s so much spare cash sloshing around U.S. funding markets that investors are choosing to park almost half a trillion dollars at the central bank -- earning absolutely nothing.Usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility -- a mechanism that’s part of the central bank’s arsenal for helping to steer short-term interest rates -- surged on Thursday to an unprecedented $485.3 billion. And with the forces driving the dollar glut still some way from abating, that figure could climb further, adding fuel to an increasingly complex debate about what the Fed should do with its various tools to keep a rein on policy.While the offering rate on the Fed reverse repo facility is 0%, there is a lack of alternative places to safely stash money for very short periods. On top of that, some of those -- like Treasury bills and market-based repurchase agreements -- have seen their rates fall at times to negative levels, meaning investors are essentially paying for the privilege of putting their money somewhere. Compared to that, 0% doesn’t seem so bad.The RRP facility, as it’s commonly called, is “the only safety valve” for the pressure that’s been building up in money markets, according to Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. “It’s really just holding back the flood of cash coming.”Taper TalkThe massive buildup of dollars in the funding market is in part related to the Fed’s huge monthly bond-buying program, and is therefore providing fodder for the debate about just when and how quickly the Federal Reserve ought to begin dialing back its asset purchases. But the connection between the purchases and short-end dislocations is not straightforward. Many observers doubt that this as an issue that will substantially move the Fed’s position on tapering, and it is the prospects of sustained inflation and interest-rate hikes that are seen as the key drivers of that discussion.“I don’t think tapering is going to solve this,” said Subadra Rajappa, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Tapering is only going to add to the confusion. If they taper asset purchases, it’s going to roil global markets.”The enormous amount of fiscal stimulus being pumped into the economy is also playing a role in the glut, as is the need for the Treasury to curtail the amount of money it has on hand so it can meet a looming legal requirement on cash levels that is linked to the reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling.Nowhere to GoThis drawdown in the Treasury general account is not only boosting the amount of cash reserves in the system in search of a home, but the speed at which it’s happening also means there are fewer instruments for short-end investors to buy. That’s because one of the easiest ways to reduce the cash balance is to not issue as many Treasury bills -- the government’s shortest-term instruments -- when the old ones mature.Simply putting the cash to work in a bank account is also not a ready solution, with regulatory constraints spurring some banks to turn away deposits, which instead flow toward money-market funds and feed the abundance.Usage of the Fed’s RRP facility has now exceeded levels typically only seen at key dates in the funding calendar -- even though the current period is not typically a major crunch point. The previous record volume of $474.6 billion took place on Dec. 31, 2015, while the next biggest day was also on the final day of a year. Month-and quarter-end periods have also been known to show some signs of stress, so it’s a distinct possibility that usage will climb again on Friday, the final trading day of this month, although many observers doubt that it will stop there. Results of the next operation are set to be published around 1:15 p.m. Friday afternoon New York time.Relieving PressureIndeed, some argue that the facility is doing exactly what it’s supposed to, and that is why the Fed recently increased the amount of business that each organization can do with it, as well as the accessibility of it to new counterparties.By providing a venue for funds, the Fed is relieving some of the downward pressure on front-end rates if everyone had to go into repo or T-bills. And that in turn enables them to keep their key benchmark, the effective fed funds rate, within its goalposts.That rate is currently hovering around 0.06%, in the lower end of the Fed’s zero to 0.25% target range, but still acceptable to officials. A decline in other market-based front-end rates could once again bring to the fore talk of changes to so-called administered rates, the different levels that the Fed sets for excess reserve holdings and the RRP facility. But so long as the front-end remains in check, the Fed also has the option of standing pat.SocGen’s Rajappa doesn’t see a catalyst for them to shift IOER or RRP rates and said that even if the Fed did tweak them “there will still be demand for the reverse repo facility.”(Updates to add timing of next operation.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Power Crunch Means Sidewalks Packed With Generators

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a new fixture along the alleyways of Guangzhou -- the portable generator.Videos on China’s popular social media app WeChat show blue and red generators spinning and hissing smoke outside of crowded clothing factories in the city at the center of the nation’s industrial heartland. The reason for their popularity? A suddenly unreliable power grid.“The power supply in Guangdong has had some problems recently, and in some cities industrial plants have had to move their working time to off-peak hours,” Yu Zhai, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie Ltd., said by phone. “This electricity shortage could be a problem from now through the summer.”Outages aren’t just a problem for mainland China. Just months after severe winter weather crippled power supplies across Northeast Asia, the specter of shortages is also rising again in Japan and Taiwan. Hot weather is layering air-conditioning demand on already-high industrial use as economies recover from the pandemic, while supply is constrained from nuclear, hydropower and coal plants.In China, the export- and heavy industry-led rebound has caused a surge in electricity use, with consumption climbing 20% through April compared with last year, and up 15% from 2019 levels, when Covid-19 wasn’t a factor. Temperatures in Guangdong, in the southern region of the country, have also been higher than normal.At the same time, there’s been a late start to the wet season, leaving hydropower reservoirs low. Coal prices have also surged as mining output has dropped amid a government-led safety campaign, making generators less keen to ramp up thermal power output.The electricity shortages, caused in part by the resurgence in economic activity, are causing disruptions to businesses that threaten to slow that very recovery.In some parts of Guangdong, which has a higher gross domestic product than Australia, some factories are only being allowed to operate three days a week, hurting their ability to fulfill orders, news website Jiemian reported. Such measures to stagger power consumption could last three months.About 100 of the 250 members of the South China chapter of the European Chamber of Commerce have been affected by the shortages, said Klaus Zenkel, board chairman. Companies ranging from lab device makers to heavy metal manufacturers to elevator producers have had to cut production.Members are “kind of feeling unhappy” about the energy crunch, he said. “They think this is not the right way how to handle this. There should be other ways because there’s a lot of energy wastage in other areas, and there’s no need to go into the manufacturing.”“I am so tired,” said one anonymous business owner posting on Weibo, who complained about the need to buy an electric generator and asked patience from customers after a power outage at an industrial park.In Japan, the summer electricity supply will be the tightest in years as several thermal power plants have been idled, the government warned earlier this month. Japan’s national meteorologist expects unseasonably hot weather through August, according to a forecast published earlier this week. In order to avoid any potential blackouts, the government has requested that utilities stock up on fuel supplies and consumers conserve electricity.Japan power futures contracts for July and August delivery have surged by roughly 20% over the last two months in anticipation of a supply crunch. Hokkaido Electric Power Co., which operates in Japan’s northernmost island, expects to provide as much as 14% more power capacity to the main island of Honshu this summer compared to last year, the Nikkei newspaper reported.In Taiwan, home to the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, two blackouts have hit the island in the same week earlier this month. The state-owned power company has issued a warning of tight supply for six of the next seven days as Taiwan struggles with a water shortage.The power shortages are raising concerns that Taipei’s ambitious plan to decommission all its nuclear power plants by 2025 and replace them with gas and renewable energy could be delayed.(Updates with Japan weather forecast in 12th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkey Central Bank Replaces Key Executives in Latest Clearout

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank has replaced executives at some of its key departments, the latest step in a wider reshuffle that started with the president’s dismissal of a market-friendly governor.The executive directors of the banking, research and statistics departments were among senior central bank staff who were replaced on May 27, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Some personnel changes were also made at the budget and legal departments, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the internal changes are not announced to the public. The central bank declined to comment.The move comes two months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fired governor Naci Agbal, the bank’s third governor in less than two years, sending Turkish markets into a nosedive. Erdogan, who holds unorthodox ideas about monetary policy and its impact on inflation, has replaced three additional members of the central bank’s rate-setting committee since installing Sahap Kavcioglu as the new governor.Erdogan Reshuffles Central Bank Again With New DeputyThe decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, set off a swift reversal of investor enthusiasm. The lira has lost more than 15% against the dollar since he was ousted. The new governor has pledged policy continuity after his appointment and kept interest rates unchanged for a second month in May.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Betting against volatile stock market makes comeback as summer nears

    Some investors are revisiting a popular trade that has largely been out of favor since last year’s market tumble: betting against stock market turbulence. Assets in the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, a popular vehicle for betting against stock market gyrations, have nearly doubled over the last six months to $562 million. Investors have also reaped big gains betting against products designed to profit from volatile markets.

  • Bitcoin slumps 8% as it heads for bruising monthly drop

    Bitcoin slumped on Friday to its lowest this week, taking losses sparked by a growing crackdown in China and environmental concerns to almost 40% so far this month. The biggest cryptocurrency extended earlier losses, falling as much as 8.2% to $35,339 as it stayed pinned in this week's relatively tight trading range. "Bitcoin is currently in a bit of 'slumber mode' trading in the range of $34,000 and $40,000," said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36.

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Ties With SoftBank After Greensill Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is cutting ties with SoftBank Group Corp., distancing itself from a key backer to Lex Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance empire after conflict of interest allegations.The Swiss lender will no longer do any new business with the Japanese firm, people with knowledge of situation said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The decision may ripple across Credit Suisse’s investment bank: SoftBank has been a prolific deal-maker and last year Credit Suisse and other banks held about $8 billion of SoftBank shares in collateral, pledged by founder Masayoshi Son.It is unclear how long the ban lasts for, or whether it impacts any ongoing deals.Credit Suisse is reviewing its risk and client relationships after being hit by the twin collapses of Greensill and Archegos Capital Management. New Chairman Antonio-Horta Osorio has pledged a wide-ranging review after the bank was forced to suspend billions of dollars of funds it managed with Greensill and took a $5.5 billion hit on Archegos, raising questions about the oversight of key clients.A Tokyo-based spokesperson at SoftBank Group wasn’t immediately available to comment, while Credit Suisse declined to comment.Credit Suisse conducted an internal review into the Greensill funds after allegations of possible conflicts of interest involving SoftBank last year. A number of SoftBank portfolio companies received loans via supply-chain funds at Credit Suisse, while SoftBank was also an investor in the Credit Suisse funds. In the aftermath, SoftBank pulled $700 million out of the funds and the bank also changed its investment guidelines for Credit Suisse’s funds to reduce the maximum exposure to a single borrower.Credit Suisse Overhauls Rules for Funds Accused of ConflictsThe overlapping financial relationships had raised questions whether SoftBank was using the Credit Suisse funds to prop up investments in the Vision Fund, including Greensill Capital, in which it had a substantial stake.SoftBank wrote down its $1.5 billion holding of Greensill to close to zero after Credit Suisse was forced to wind down its four Greensill-linked funds in March, people familiar with the matter earlier said. SoftBank is now seeking $1.15 billion in claims as part of Greensill’s insolvency proceedings.Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in weeks and the funds were insured. But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. The firm’s collapse forced Credit Suisse to liquidate the funds, and investors finally payment is still uncertain.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Hidden Gem’ Oil, Gas Stocks Hold Strong Amid Climate Uproar

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-stock investors are clinging to their holdings, buoyed by rising commodity prices and profits, as the companies face historic pressure to confront climate change.The world’s still ravenous for oil and gas, according to Rafi Tahmazian, senior portfolio manager at Canadian investment mnagement firm Canoe Financial, making the oil and gas group a “hidden gem.” Energy is the best performing sector in the S&P 500 this year, up about 36% compared with a 12% rise in the broader index. The S&P 500 Energy index rose 0.9% Wednesday, outperforming broad markets.“You have to reduce the demand and you will kill the oil supply. Until that happens, we do not see any threat to the sector. In fact attacking the oil production just extends the upside for the sector,” Tahmazian said.Stockholders are seeing their loyalty tested like never before. A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc on Wednesday to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned. And enough Exxon Mobil Corp. holders broke ranks Wednesday to help activist Engine No. 1 win two board seats in a bid to push for climate-change strategies at the oil giant.Read more: Tiny Exxon Investor Notches Climate Win With Two Board SeatsLast year when oil and gas stocks were among the market’s worst performers, it was low crude prices and demand destruction from Covid-19 doing the damage, not the threat of addressing climate change, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. “The climate headlines are just headlines for now,” BI analyst Fernando Valle said. “Until there is an actual cost associated with these changes, there shouldn’t be major impacts.”Indeed, Exxon shares have risen over 43% this year as the company has covered its dividends and reduced spending, according to Barclays. “While Engine No. 1’s nominees appear to have merits, we don’t think a major change in XOM’s current direction or strategy would benefit current shareholders,” the bank told clients in a note Tuesday.While Exxon and its rivals are jumping into clean energy segments, returns still matter to investors, according to Cornerstone Macro LLC. “Public opinion and advocacy are pushing all companies toward more responsible climate initiatives,” global energy strategist Thomas Marchetti said. “However, we expect that U.S. majors will look to invest into those climate strategies that compete with other projects to earn returns over the long run.”Meanwhile, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc. laid out its goal Wednesday morning to to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 megatons annually by 2030. Suncor said its emissions were about 29 megatons per year in 2019. The stock advanced 0.3% in Toronto.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Household Spending Growth Moderates; Core Prices Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.S. personal spending rose at a steady, yet moderate pace in April after a stimulus-fueled binge a month earlier.The reading is consistent with sustained growth in the biggest part of the economy and partly reflects faster inflation.Purchases of goods and services increased 0.5% following an upwardly revised 4.7% jump in March that was the biggest since June, Commerce Department figures showed Friday.The personal consumption expenditures core price gauge, which excludes food and fuel, increased 0.7%, exceeding expectations and the biggest monthly advance since October 2001.The figures indicate that even as the impact of a third round of stimulus checks wanes, consumers have the wherewithal to continue spending at a solid pace and deliver more support for economic growth.The outsize March spending gain provided a robust hand-off to growth in the second quarter. Combined with the April increase, the figures help explain why economists currently forecast the economy will accelerate to a 9.4% annualized pace after a 6.4% rate in the first quarter.Estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5% increase in personal spending and a 0.6% pickup in the core PCE price gauge. U.S. stocks rose in early trading, Treasuries were steady and the dollar strengthened.In a separate report Friday, the U.S. merchandise trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in April as exports climbed and imports fell from a record high.The overall PCE index rose 0.6% in April for a second month. Adjusting for the increase in inflation, spending decreased 0.1% in April after an upwardly revised 4.1% increase a month earlier. Goods outlays declined 1.3%, while spending on services rose 0.6%.Incomes dropped 13.1% after surging 20.9% in March when many Americans received another round of federal stimulus checks.The April data showed transfer receipts that include stimulus payments and unemployment aid declined from a month earlier. That figure will likely fall further in the coming months as some states phase out federal jobless programs and the last stimulus checks get distributed.The good news is that wages and salaries increased 1% for a second month. The personal savings rate fell to 14.9%, and disposable incomes, which exclude taxes and are adjusted for inflation declined 15.1% in April.Inflation GaugeThe core price index jumped 3.1% from April 2020. the largest increase since July 1992. The PCE price index -- which the Federal Reserve officially uses for its inflation target -- rose 3.6% from a year earlier.However, the year-over-year inflation metrics are being distorted by so-called base effects. Because of the very weak inflation prints at the start of the pandemic, annual increases in the price metrics appear larger than they would typically.Concerns about inflation have been hotly debated among politicians, economists and investors in recent months, with some arguing price increases are transitory and others worrying about elevated costs in the longer-term, especially with President Joe Biden’s plans for trillions in government spending in the coming decade.In a series of speeches this week, some Fed officials pushed back against the threat that a spike in price pressures will prove lasting as the U.S. economy reopens.“A very important part of inflation dynamics is longer-term inflation expectations and those have been extremely well anchored, implying that if we saw some development pushing inflation up I wouldn’t expect that to get embedded in the ongoing inflation rate,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday.(Updates with market reaction)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

  • Pexa Kicks Off $910 Million IPO in Year’s Biggest for Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Online property exchange Torrens Group Holdings Pty and some of its shareholders are looking to raise A$1.18 billion ($910 million) in what would be Australia’s biggest initial public offering of the year, coming after a rocky patch during which three deals were shelved.Torrens, which will be renamed into its brand name Pexa, is issuing about A$216 million worth of shares while its controlling shareholder Link Administration Holdings Ltd. and other investors are selling about A$916 million in shares, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is disposing of its entire stake in Pexa while Link’s holding will drop to 42.1% from 42.6%, the terms show. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is also selling part of its holdings.The price has been set at A$17.13 per share, giving Pexa an A$3.3 billion ($2.6 billion) enterprise value.The IPO launch comes as Link has also been conducting a trade sale process for Pexa. The company has been weighing an offer from KKR & Co. giving the business an enterprise value of A$3 billion plus cash on the balance sheet. Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. said Friday it was seeking to join KKR’s bid, which expires on Sunday.If it is not trumped by the sale process, the offering is set to be Australia’s biggest since late last year, when Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Ltd. raised $931.5 million in its first-time share sale, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Australia’s IPO scene has swung from boom to bust in the space of about a month, with three companies shelving offerings worth almost A$900 million combined on weak investor demand. If it hadn’t been for those pulled IPOs, Australia would have been having its best start to the year since 2007.The country’s biggest listing of the year, a $384 million IPO by non-bank lender Pepper Money Ltd., has dropped 16.6% from its offer price since its debut on Tuesday.Link itself was a buyout target last year. Private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc. and Pacific Equity Partners proposed a takeover of the service provider for Australia’s pension industry, followed by a rival offer from financial software maker SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Both offers have been withdrawn.Link bought Pexa in 2018 as part of a consortium, which also included Commonwealth Bank of Australia, for $1.6 billion. Pexa attempted to list later that year, before pulling the IPO, AFR reported.Orders from cornerstone investors will be taken starting Friday, while Pexa’s shares are expected to start trading on June 29, the terms show.Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty, Macquarie Group Ltd., Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are lead managers for the offering.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Choppy Trade as Investors Consider Fed’s Next Move

    Due to thinning trade conditions ahead of an extended U.S. holiday weekend, we could see some wild price swings today if the data come in out of line.

  • Kuroda Says BOJ Will Mull Climate in Monetary Policy Discussions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of Japan will consider climate change in its monetary policy discussions, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in his clearest signal yet that the central bank is looking to support the battle against global warming.“We have a great interest” in climate change and its impact on the economy and the financial system, Kuroda said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday. “Naturally, how we respond to this at the level of monetary policy will become a topic of discussion.”The comments come amid growing debate among central bankers over whether or how they should support efforts to counter climate change, following a series of pledges by governments including the U.S., China and Japan to reduce greenhouse emissions.Touching on another key theme among investors, Kuroda said global inflation concerns were most relevant in the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has said some temporary inflation pressures will prove transitory and stimulus should stay in place for longer.“That policy stance is based on the recognition that it will take time to overcome low inflation once it is entrenched,” Kuroda said. “That is the lesson learned from Japan’s experience of prolonged deflation.”Until now, Kuroda has largely stuck to the view that the BOJ needs to consider climate change from the perspective of how it might present a risk to the financial system, a stance similar to Powell’s.While his latest remarks suggest he may be moving in the direction of European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde or the Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who have shown a more aggressive stance on green issues, it remains to be seen what action the BOJ will take.“While there are discussions about whether central banks should be buying green bonds, many of those discussions are over asset management, not monetary policy,” Kuroda said, when asked if the BOJ would consider purchasing green bonds as a response to climate change.Targeting green bonds is an approach Lagarde has had difficulty moving forward. Kuroda didn’t rule out using new loan incentives the BOJ launched in March.Kuroda, Powell, Bailey and Lagarde will be among those discussing ways to promote green financing measures at next week’s Green Swan Conference organized by the Bank for International Settlements, the IMF and others.Interest is growing in how the BOJ might support Japan’s pledge in April to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.Some 83% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg in April said the BOJ will end up using its new lending incentives to promote ESG or higher growth policies.The incentives essentially pay commercial banks different interest rates on their reserves depending on the type of lending they provide for businesses. Kuroda said the incentives were intended to give the bank more scope for lowering its policy rate not as a possible tool for responding to climate change. But they could be adapted, he added.As for inflation and signs that the tide of central banks is starting to signal a move away from the emergency policy measures of the pandemic, Kuroda once again underlined that the BOJ would keep its stimulus rolling.“Each central bank has to adapt its monetary policy to its own economy, price and financial situations,” Kuroda said. “Our inflation rate is still quite low and so we have to be persistent in conducting our monetary easing to achieve our 2% price stability target.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Extend Monthly Rally on Economic Optimism: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose as data signaling prospects for a sustained economic rebound outweighed concern over faster inflation. The dollar advanced, while Treasuries were little changed.The S&P 500 was on track to extend its fourth straight monthly rally, the longest run since August. While the personal consumption expenditures core-price gauge had its biggest monthly increase since 2001, traders decided to focus on the outlook for higher spending that could boost growth -- instead of worrying about inflation pressures.“It remains possible that this will be a ‘flash in the pan’ with a rapid return to more normal conditions in another few quarters,” wrote Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer of Marketfield Asset Management. “But the alternative possibility that this is the start of a step-up in inflationary pressures and expectations needs to be embraced to a greater degree than consensus currently understands.”Some corporate highlights:Salesforce.com Inc., the top maker of cloud-based customer relations software, climbed on a strong profit forecast.Boeing Co. fell after halting deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared, adding to a week that’s already doubled the value of the movie-theater company.Coinbase Global Inc. paced a selloff in cryptocurrency-exposed shares as Bitcoin slumped.Investors willing to settle for less as U.S. stocks advance are likely to end up with more, according a LPL Financial LLC study that highlighted the S&P 500’s performance in 10 bull markets since the 1950s.In all but one case, the gauge had a smaller increase in the second year than it did in the first one, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A bull market that started in 1987 was the exception. Two months into the second year of the most recent bull run, strategists Jeffrey Buchbinder and Ryan Detrick said the pace of gains “is likely to slow and to come with more volatility.”For more market commentary, see the MLIV blog.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2146The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.4148The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 110.12 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.60%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.18%Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $67 a barrelGold futures were unchanged at $1,899 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood blames Elon Musk, ESG investors for recent crypto crash

    Speaking Thursday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference, Wood said the recent plunge in crypto prices "was precipitated by the ESG movement and ... exacerbated by Elon Musk."

  • Why Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • Polygon price surges following investment from Mark Cuban

    Billionaire entrepreneur and newly converted DeFi fan Mark Cuban has invested in Polygon (Matic), a leading Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution. According to emails, he has confirmed the investment in Polygon but didn’t disclose the size or amount purchased.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.