U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,529.05
    +9.42 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,556.58
    +99.27 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,127.59
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.54
    -1.38 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.82 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1651
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2440
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,015.38
    +3,269.84 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,528.26
    +47.46 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.76
    -7.77 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTOREYS, Encourages Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: VIPS) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Mar. 22, 2021Mar. 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 13, 2021

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIPS

Contact An Attorney Now: VIPS@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (VIPS) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit arises from Goldman Sachs' and Morgan Stanley's use of insider information to avoid billions of dollars in losses tied to the high-profile downfall of Archegos Capital Management by unloading Vipshop shares on "unwitting investors."

Specifically, the complaint alleges Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and other Wall Street Banks served as prime brokers for Archegos, the now defunct family office of troubled trader Bill Hwang. Unbeknownst to investors, by 2020, the brokerage banks allowed Archegos to take on billions of dollars of exposure to volatile equities, including Vipshop, through swaps contracts, dramatically elevating the risk posed by these concentrated positions.

ViacomCBS' $3 billion stock offering on Mar. 23 served as Archegos' "Achilles heel." The offering caused a decline in ViacomCBS' share price, triggering Archegos' imminent collapse. Knowing of Archegos' likely insolvency, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs violated U.S. securities laws by unloading the troubled shares before the public knew about Archegos' inability to satisfy its lenders' margin calls, which allowed the banks to avoid billions of dollars in losses and pass on those losses to other investors.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Defendants acted on inside information to leave retail investors holding the bag," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Vipshop and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Vipshop, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and/or Archegos should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email VIPS@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attoreys-encourages-vipshop-holdings-vips-investors-with-significant-losses-to-contact-firms-attorneys-now-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-301404151.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • Better Buy: Micron Technology vs. Western Digital

    Back in February, I compared Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), two of the world's leading manufacturers of memory chips and data storage devices. At the time, I declared that Micron's clearer path toward a long-term recovery made it a better investment. Western Digital fared slightly better with a price decline of nearly 20%.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Pinterest Stock and 1 Reason to Hesitate

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has not been a market favorite for most of 2021. With 2021's introduction of vaccines against COVID-19 and the populace feeling more confident leaving their homes, the increase in consumer mobility has had mixed effects on Pinterest's business. Pinterest is free for consumers to join and use.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • Alibaba Stock Keeps Rising as Founder Jack Ma Reportedly Visits Europe

    The billionaire has largely stayed under the radar since he made a speech in October 2020 criticizing financial regulation in China.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]