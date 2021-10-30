U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    -0.0120 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3695
    -0.0099 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9600
    +0.3880 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,330.82
    -1,418.53 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTOREYS, Encourages CareDx (CDNA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) investors to with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CDNA
Contact An Attorney Now: CDNA@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895
CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of CareDx's statements concerning its business practices, accounting, and public reporting, particularly pertaining to the company's kidney testing and phlebotomy services.

On Oct. 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx's kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether CareDx engaged in making false claims concerning its kidney tests to federal health care programs," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in CareDx and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CareDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CDNA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attoreys-encourages-caredx-cdna-investors-with-significant-losses-to-contact-firms-attorneys-now-firm-investigating-possible-securities-law-violations-301412326.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • 10 Long-term Stocks to Buy for the Next 15 Years

    I recently read an article discussing the 20-year performance of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), one of Canada’s biggest banks. I wonder if there are stocks to buy that will do better than TD over the long haul. I like to use Morningstar.com for projecting annualized returns. Since it only goes as far out as 15 years, I’ll try to find 10 stocks to buy for the next 15 years. TD stock has an annualized total return of 9.63% over the past 15 years through October 25. I will look for 10 names that

  • Affirm Has Company as BNPL Borrowers Fall Behind on Payments

    The buy now, pay later craze is starting to show an all-too-familiar downside of easy credit offered on unaffordable purchases.

  • 7 Momentum Stocks to Buy ASAP

    Momentum strategies are very much underrated when investing in stocks. A recent study at Cambridge’s Judge Business School found that stocks that beat the S&P 500 in the preceding 12-months are likely to gain 17.5% on average in the following year. Investors need to know that this isn’t a guarantee you’ll earn positive returns if you simply invest in stocks that beat the S&P 500 over the past year, but the study does, however, provide support to using momentum metrics when analyzing which stocks

  • Plug Power Leads Five Alt-Energy Plays Near Buy Points

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power is in buy range, while China-based EV makers Xpeng Motors and Li Auto are near buy points. Plug Power, a leading maker of hydrogen fuel cells used mainly in forklifts in large warehouses, recently announced ambitious plans and new partnerships to expand its business.

  • 7 Cryptos to Keep on Your Radar as the Market Hits an Inflection Point

    As prices for everything seem to only go in one direction (northbound), it’s only natural that much of the broader investment community’s attention has focused on cryptocurrencies. With their penchant for delivering double-digit gains — and in many cases losses — over a short time span, speculators new to cryptos have been pulled in with the allure of lifechanging riches. So it’s perhaps a bit ironic that I’ve been cautious about cryptos considering that the sector has performed very well for me

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • Is Twilio Stock a Buy?

    Twilio's (NYSE: TWLO) stock price plunged to a five-month low after the company posted its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Twilio expects its revenue to rise 39%-40% year over year in the fourth quarter, which comfortably beats analyst expectations for 36% growth. Twilio is still growing rapidly, but its post-earnings plunge indicates investors are worried about its lack of profits and its high valuation.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Rick Rule: This one asset class will be crucial during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Microsoft, And 1 Reason to Sell

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price hit an all-time high after the tech giant posted its first-quarter report on Tuesday, Oct. 26. For the second quarter, Microsoft expects its revenue to rise 16%-18% year over year, which also surpasses analysts' expectations for 14% growth. Microsoft's numbers were impressive, but some investors might be reluctant to buy its stock after its price has already risen nearly 50% this year.

  • Create a Safe, Inflation-Crushing Portfolio With These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Ready or not, here comes inflation. The first ultra-high-yielding stocks income investors can confidently add to their portfolio to trounce inflation are Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC).

  • Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates

    The gift tax is a federal levy on the transfer of money or property to another person when equal value is not received in return. While it may sound cumbersome, most Americans will never pay a cent in gift taxes … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The 'future looks bright' for Ethereum: Analyst

    Angie Lau, Forkast.News CEO & Editor-in-Chief, discusses Ether's new blockchain upgrade, the surge of ProShares' Bitcoin Futures ETF and a new 'Squid Game' token causing some concerns.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • 7 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague

    Retail traders have won big (and lost big) with meme stocks in 2021. When the social media-driven investing phenomenon became a thing last January, those early enough to the game saw jaw-dropping returns in the span of just a few weeks. The same thing happened during the summer when the trend came back in vogue, this time with a greater focus on short-squeeze potential. Not only did some new names obtain meme stock status as a result, but the original names in this category made partial or even