U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,330.00
    +15.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,566.25
    -3.75 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.40
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.36
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.60
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0640 (-3.72%)
     

  • Vix

    18.12
    +0.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6970
    -0.0690 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,836.09
    -1,483.24 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.87
    -8.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,589.12
    -107.51 (-0.36%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Ebang International Holdings (EBON) Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Analyst Calls Company a "Crypto 'China Hustle'"

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities fraud and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EBON
Contact An Attorney Now: EBON@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Ebang's statements concerning its use of capital raised from investors and its claim to be a leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining machines.

More specifically, over the past year, Ebang raised approximately $374 million from investors in public offerings and represented it would use these proceeds to "further expand our operations" in cryptocurrency mining, exchange platforms, and general corporate purposes.

These statements were brought into question on Apr. 6, 2021, when analyst Hindenburg Research published a scathing report entitled "Ebang: Yet Another Crypto 'China Hustle' Absconding With U.S. Investor Cash."

According to Hindenburg, the company directed much of the cash out of the company through a series of opaque deals with entities linked to Ebang's Chairman/CEO and its underwriter. Specifically, Hindenburg concludes the company directed (1) $103 million into bond purchases linked to its underwriter which has a track record of fraud allegations levied against it, and (2) $21 million to a relative of its Chairman/CEO coincident with raising that amount from investors.

Hindenburg also concludes Ebang is not a leading bitcoin mining machine producer, only sold a pittance compared to other large Chinese producers, and is slated for a 97% decline in such sales for FY 2020.

In response, the price of Ebang shares declined sharply.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Ebang lied to investors about its true operations and use of capital," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an Ebang investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Ebang should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EBON@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-ebang-international-holdings-ebon-investors-with-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-now-analyst-calls-company-a-crypto-china-hustle-301263602.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Neo Performance Materials Announces $79 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering of Common Shares

    Neo Performance Materials Inc. ("Neo", the "Company") (TSX: NEO) is pleased to announce that it and a fund managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (the "Selling Shareholder") has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Lead Underwriter"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, from the Selling Shareholder 4,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $19.75 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholder of $79 million (the "Offering"). The Company will not be receiving any of the proceeds of the Offering.

  • Toshiba Set to Surge After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is poised to surge after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate issued the statement after reports about a possible agreement, saying it would seek more information as it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, one person familiar with the matter said.Shares of Toshiba were set to surge by the 18% limit in Tokyo Wednesday, with a glut of bids outweighing offers to sell. Toshiba had gained 33% in Japanese trading this year through Tuesday, giving the company a market value of more than 1.74 trillion yen ($15.9 billion).Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Nikkei reported earlier that CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. That would make it the largest private-equity led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper.“The question is whether shareholders would accept such a bid as it looks perhaps a little light,” LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato wrote in a note on Smartkarma. Such a deal could also face opposition from Japan’s finance ministry, the analyst added.Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingRead more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani was a senior executive at CVC before joining Toshiba in 2018 as the first outsider to lead the company in more than 50 years. Since then, he has been trying to regain investor confidence after Toshiba was battered by accounting scandals and record losses.Toshiba, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, had been forced to sell its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. More recently, Toshiba investors passed a resolution backing an overseas hedge fund’s call to investigate voting at its last annual general meeting, heaping further pressure on the Toshiba board.Among the more valuable assets remaining in Toshiba’s portfolio is memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer. The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.(Updates with shares from the first paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the market valuation in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Lottery Firm Furthers Crypto Pivot by Buying Bitcoin Miner Maker for $100M

    The acquisition of mining equipment maker Bee Computing comes amid the lottery-turned-crypto-mining firm’s shopping spree.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • Fast food struggles to hire as demand soars, U.S. economy roars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Taco Bell wants to hire at least 5,000 employees in one day, it said on Tuesday, and is adding benefits for some general managers to sweeten the pot as restaurants struggle to hire enough workers to keep up with a surge in sales amid a broader U.S. economic recovery. Taco Bell, part of Yum Brands Inc, will hold spot interviews on April 21 in parking lots at nearly 2,000 Taco Bell locations, where some candidates won't even have to leave their cars to apply. Taco Bell has used such hiring events before, but never at so many locations at once.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD managed to settle below the support at 1.2550 and is testing the next support at 1.2525.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed

    U.S. stocks paused near the previous session's record closing highs and Treasury yields inched lower on Tuesday as investors took stock of recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. On Wall Street, stocks that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy - cyclicals, small caps, transports - were outperforming the broader market. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.

  • Service Industries in U.S. Expand at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. service providers experienced the fastest growth on record in March as measures of business activity and orders advanced to new highs.The figures from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday underscore how looser business restrictions and increasing economic activity are igniting a rebound in sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and fueling job gains.The ISM’s services index soared to 63.7 from a nine-month low of 55.3, when severe winter weather gripped much of the country and curtailed activity. Readings above 50 signal growth and the March figure, the strongest in data to 1997, exceeded the most optimistic projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The report, covering the industries that make up almost 90% of the economy, follows figures last week showing manufacturers expanded by the most since 1983.Together, the data highlight accelerating economic growth as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions on business are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold.“There was a substantial increase in the rate of growth in the services sector in March,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. The lifting of pandemic-related restrictions “has released pent-up demand,” he said.All of the 18 service industries in the ISM survey reported growth in March, led by entertainment and recreation, wholesale trade and mining.The group’s measure of new orders increased in March to a record 67.2 from 51.9 a month earlier. The gauge of business activity, which parallels the ISM factory production index, jumped to 69.4, also the highest in data to 1997, from a February reading of 55.5.Select ISM Industry Comments“Residential new home construction demand continues to outpace supply. Building material delays, discontinuations and shortages are beginning to develop.” - Construction“Logistics delays and uncertainty are creating significant problems with suppliers and inventories. Also, (there are) cost concerns regarding inflated pricing due to logistics and shortages.” - Accommodation & Food Services“Vaccination rates are rising, and coronavirus infections are falling in the region, leading to optimistic outlooks and forecasts for increased business activity.” - Health Care“Resin/oil price increases are beginning to filter down to products that we procure. In addition to price increases, we are also seeing longer lead times as supply chains pivot to find cheaper supply options.” - Information“There are still delays in import shipments of goods, though (the situation has) slightly improved. The market forecast on ocean shipments and logistics is still the same for next quarter; improvements might be seen in Q3.” - Wholesale TradeConsistent with the government’s latest payrolls report on Friday, which showed the economy added 916,000 jobs in March, the ISM’s employment index increased to the highest level since May 2019.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 74, the highest since July 2008, from 71.8 a month earlier. Delivery times also lengthened slightly. The group’s manufacturing report last week showed a supplier deliveries index at an almost 47-year high.(Adds ISM industry comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Strong Non Farm Payrolls Report Boosts Markets

    Meanwhile, WTI oil slips back below the $60 level on virus worries.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.

  • A 'significant' stock market 'consolidation' may only be months away: Deutsche Bank

    Deutsche Bank warns the stock market could be at risk for a sizable pullback in coming months. Here's what would trigger the sell-off.

  • A Century of Data Show Markets Far From Impervious to Tax Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of tax hikes may not have derailed gains in U.S. stocks yet, but 100 years of data say the market is far from impervious to them.Stocks can take a hit when rates rise on corporations and individuals, according to Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG LLC. He sees 13 such instances, most recently in 1993. The average return on the U.S. benchmark index in the years of the combined hikes is 2.4%, and drops to -0.9% for the year following. That compares with a long-run annual average of 7.7%, Emanuel notes.“‘Common wisdom’ has it that equities are indifferent to tax hikes,” Emanuel wrote. “They aren’t.”U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan includes tax hikes that, among other things, would boost the corporate rate to 28% from 21%. It doesn’t include raising taxes on the wealthy, though such a proposal is likely in another related package. So far equities haven’t seemed to mind much, with the S&P 500 Index breaching 4,000 for the first time Thursday. Thin Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate means the proposal could struggle against Republican opposition.Read more: Goldman Team Says U.S. Stocks Take Biden Tax Plan in StrideThe broad stock-market impact from the infrastructure plan as it stands looks modest to the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief equity strategist David Kostin estimated in mid-March that the proposed corporate tax hikes could shave roughly 3% off S&P 500 earnings in 2022. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Shawn Quigg and Marko Kolanovic wrote last week that they’re looking out for deterioration in stocks that benefited from the 2017 reductions, which cut the corporate tax rate from 35%.Moreover, Emanuel anticipates only a near-term hit to the index, while economic and earnings growth fueled by central bank and government stimulus could drive “an overshoot to as high as 5,047” by the end of this cycle.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs urge shareholders to vote against racial-equity audits

    Three of the nation's biggest banks are asking shareholders to reject racial-equity resolutions after they expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement last year.

  • ‘We’re seeing widespread frothiness, bubbles, risk-taking and leverage,’ warns ‘Dr. Doom’ on state of stock-market

    Prominent academic Nouriel Roubini, a professor of economics at the New York University Stern School of Business, explains in an interview with Bloomberg TV that aired Tuesday that risk-taking on Wall Street is reaching dangerous levels, in his view.

  • Will China’s new digital yuan threaten King Dollar’s reign?

    China is the first major economy to issue a blockchain-enabled, digital version of its currency, the yuan, and this development has some in Washington worried that the U.S. dollar's status as the global reserve currency is under threat.