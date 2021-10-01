U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.04
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,950.46
    +106.54 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,392.45
    -56.13 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.05
    +4.67 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.47 (+2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0480 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3561
    +0.0085 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9780
    -0.3120 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.05
    +3,908.30 (+9.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.88
    +78.80 (+7.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.96
    -51.46 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Action Filed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Feb. 9, 2021Sept. 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 29, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/HYZN
Contact An Attorney Now: HYZN@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation alleges that Hyzon (1) misrepresented the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; and (2) could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline.

The truth emerged on Sept. 28, 2021, when analyst Blue Orca published a scathing report likening the company to a Chinese Lordstown Motors. According to Blue Orca, Hyzon's largest customer, Shanghai HongYun, is a fake-looking PRC shell company formed just 3 days before Hyzon announced that it had agreed to purchase 500 trucks. Blue Orca also reported that Hyzon's next largest customer, Hiringa, which supposedly had signed an agreement to order 1,500 trucks by 2026, informed Blue Orca that it is not a customer, but merely a "channel partner" assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand.

Blue Orca further contended that: (1) Hyzon's dropping of its big-name customers (Coca Cola, Ikea, Heineken) from recent investor decks suggests these blue chip companies were "phantom customers;" (2) former Hyzon executives departed because of misrepresentations on customer contracts and the company's ability to deliver vehicles in 2021; (3) Hyzon's financial projections are "pure fantasy"; and (4) two CTO resignations in 15 months reflects their "little faith in either the Company or the technology (or both)."

On this news, Hyzon shares fell $2.58 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.63 per share on Sep. 28, 2021, damaging investors.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Hyzon lied about its roster of customers," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Hyzon, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Hyzon should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email HYZN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-hyzon-motors-hyzn-investors-with-significant-losses-to-contact-firms-attorneys-now-securities-fraud-action-filed-301389503.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • China's EV Makers Saw Monster Deliveries. Will Tesla Follow Suit?

    The stock market has had a tough go lately, with a sad September performance that saw major market benchmarks fall 4% to 5%. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures moved higher by 16 points to 4,314, and the futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had picked up 49 points to 14,731. It's the first day of the month, and that means that China's major electric vehicle manufacturers were out overnight with their latest delivery numbers.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • QuantumScape Competitor Seeks EV Battery Gold in Fool’s Gold

    Solid state battery technology company Solid Power announced an award to develop rechargeable EV batteries without costly cobalt and nickel.

  • Capital Gains and Capital Pains in the House Tax Proposal

    It hasn’t been noticed much, but proposed changes to capital-gains taxes have good news for some of the highest-earning Americans and bad news for those earning between $400,000 and $1 million. The good news, for the highest earners: The House Ways and Means Committee didn’t adopt the Biden administration’s proposal to raise the top rate on long-term capital gains to 43.4% for people with income of $1 million or more.

  • Guardant Said to Weigh Deal For Diagnostics Firm NeoGenomics

    (Bloomberg) -- Guardant Health Inc. is exploring an acquisition of cancer diagnostics and testing firm NeoGenomics Inc., according to people familiar with the matter. NeoGenomics rose more than 13% on the news. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    The perfect stock for your IRA needs to provide growth, stability, or dividend income -- or some combination of the three. The best investment options really depend on your personal circumstances, but a great stock has to fulfill a role. Younger retirement savers need to prioritize growth, whereas people approaching retirement might want to find a more reliable company that produces passive income.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum rise as Venezuela launches digital currency

    The digital bolivar will use an SMS-based exchange system to facilitate payments and transfers between users.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • 2 Stocks Near All-Time Highs That Are Worth Buying Today

    These two stocks have crushed the market's 31% growth over the past year. Here's why those gains could continue.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • IBM Meets With Analysts on Monday. Why You Might Want to Own the Stock Now.

    Evercore ISI hardware analyst Amit Daryanani suggests that Monday's event could be a positive catalyst for IBM stock.