U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,467.16
    +28.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,222.03
    +309.47 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,881.07
    +57.64 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.76
    +15.59 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.24
    +0.93 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    -24.60 (-1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    +0.0410 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0095 (+0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0690
    +0.3920 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,985.04
    +2,576.71 (+4.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,416.23
    +9.49 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.54
    +15.83 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OWLT
Contact An Attorney Now:OWLT@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Owlet, Inc. (OWLT) Investigation:

The firm's investigation focuses on Owlet's claims about its in-home pediatric monitoring and analytics technologies which are intended to detect infant ailments such as respiratory syncytial virus and supraventricular tachycardia and, thereby, decrease infant death due to Sudden Unexplained Infant Death and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Specifically, according to Owlet, the Company's key product "Smart Sock" is not a medical device and does not require marketing authorization or certification as a medical device by the FDA.

Owlet's claims came into serious question on Oct. 4, 2021, when the Company announced the FDA sent it a Warning Letter (1) asserting Owlet's marketing of Smart Sock in the U.S. renders the product a medical device that has not received FDA-required premarket clearance or approval, in violation of federal law, and (2) requesting the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose ailments and notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply lower on Oct. 4, 2021.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Owlet lied to investors about the growth prospects for its apparently illegal marketing of the Smart Sock," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Owlet and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Owlet should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OWLT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668287/HAGENS-BERMAN-NATIONAL-TRIAL-ATTORNEYS-Encourages-Owlet-Inc-OWLT-Investors-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now-Firm-Investigating-Possible-Securities-Law-Violations

Recommended Stories

  • FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

    Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ah

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 39% or More

    Here are three highly profitable stocks that Wall Street thinks will soar 39% or more within the next 12 months. The consensus price target for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) is 39% above the big drugmaker's current share price. This forward earnings multiple is well below the average forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4 for pharmaceutical stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 1 Beaten-Down Stock With 10X Potential

    The biotech industry is an excellent place to start. Clinical trial victories and regulatory approvals can send shares of a biotech soaring, especially one with a relatively small stock market capitalization. Let's look closer at one biotech whose shares have been hammered over the past few months, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and consider why this company still has some serious potential.

  • Doctor: Just a 'matter of time' before another COVID-19 surge

    Dr. Murtaza Akhter, University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix Emergency Physician discusses the state of the coronavirus pandemic with Yahoo Finance.&nbsp;

  • Too young for Medicare? Here are 5 health insurance options to try instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Why Relay Therapeutics Is Up 30% This Week

    What happened Shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, have risen about 30% since the stock's closing price last Friday. Investors are highly encouraged by interim clinical trial data that suggest the company's new approach to drug development can produce a new blockbuster cancer treatment.

  • Why Crispr's Gene-Editing Dive Helped Reinvigorate Its Chief Rival, Allogene

    Analysts were split Wednesday as they compared Crispr's gene-edited cancer drug to Allogene's — but CRSP stock tumbled as ALLO stock popped.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said These are the Vaccine Side Effects to Expect

    Coronavirus cases are declining, finally, but the debate over the vaccine is not abating. During the White House COVID press briefing today, an NPR reporter asked about some airline pilots having reservations about getting the COVID vaccine because there may be "long-term side effects" from the vaccine "that could cause them to then lose their medical certification." In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy a

  • Dr. Fauci Just Shared a Sobering Prediction About Ending the Pandemic

    The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent

  • Why Moderna Stock Trounced the Market Today

    The company's coronavirus vaccine booster shot received a major boost from an FDA panel of experts.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Lack of US COVID-19 data is 'red meat' for anti-vaccine movement: Expert

    Misinformation and disinformation campaigns continue to hamper the U.S. efforts to vaccinate a majority of its population. Two health experts break down the multi-pronged problem.

  • FDA advisory panel unanimously recommends Moderna booster for certain at-risk groups

    On Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend Moderna booster shots at a half dose of 50 micrograms for emergency use authorization for similar at-risk groups as the Pfizer booster vaccine. The decision now goes to the FDA, which is expected to make a final decision in the coming days.

  • If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

    It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your m

  • Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

    Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement. A second statement from Clinton's spokesman quoted physicians Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, who said the former president has been “administered IV antibiotics and fluids.”

  • With its e-cigarette authorization, the FDA is buying into Big Tobacco’s narrative

    The FDA authorized marketing of the first e-cigarette products, and several others are under review.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    Investors aren't impressed with the early-stage results from the biotech's lead cancer therapy candidate.

  • Moderna Booster Is Recommended by FDA Advisory Panel. Here’s Who Can Get Another Shot.

    Advisory committee supports authorizing a third, smaller dose of Covid vaccine for people aged 18 to 64 at high risk of severe disease, or whose work puts them at higher risk.

  • Medicare open enrollment begins today: Here’s what to know

    Medicare’s open enrollment period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 — and it’s an important deadline for beneficiaries to remember. Open enrollment is the time in which current Medicare beneficiaries can make any changes to their coverage, such as adding or dropping a plan. It’s a time when people can also switch to Medicare Advantage, which is Medicare-approved health insurance provided by a private company, or choose between Medicare Advantage and a supplement plan.

  • What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter

    What pandemic experts are predicting for the U.S. this winter