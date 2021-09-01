U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Class Period Expanded

3 min read
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Sept. 14, 2020Aug. 27, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SAVA
Contact An Attorney Now: SAVA@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting the company's claims of efficacy for its Alzheimer's drug (simufilam) were overstated and biased.

Specifically, Defendants falsely (1) claimed that results from an interim analysis of simufilam demonstrated that patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, and (2) touted an FDA meeting they stated supported green-lighting a Phase 3 trial beginning in the second half of 2021

The truth began to emerge on Aug. 24, 2021, when reports surfaced that a citizen petition was submitted to the FDA asking the FDA to halt all ongoing studies with simufilam while the agency verifies data the company has submitted so far. The petition raises serious concerns about the quality and integrity of the laboratory-based studies surrounding this drug candidate. The petition further identified "errors and anomalies" in the data "of a sufficient frequency and magnitude to strongly suggest scientific misconduct."

On Aug. 25, 2021 Cassava tried to blame another company (Quanterix) and said Quanterix generated the data from Alzheimer's patients that was presented at the recent Alzheimer's Association International Conference ("AAIC").

These events sent the price of Cassava common stock plummeting $46.98, or down almost 40%, by Aug. 26, 2021.

Then, on Aug. 27, 2021, Quanterix revealed that Cassava provided it with the data for testing, neither Quanterix nor its employees interpreted the results, and neither provided data charts Cassava presented at the AAIC.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Cassava manipulated clinical data for simufilam," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Cassava and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Cassava should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email mailto:SAVA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-cassava-sciences-inc-sava-investors-with-losses-to-contact-firms-attorneys-now-securities-fraud-class-period-expanded-301367445.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

    Health Canada has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Sunosi (solriamfetol) for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients. Once-daily Sunosi is approved with doses of 75 mg and 150 mg. Sunosi is the first dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI). The approval is based on four Phase 3 trials in over 1,500 adults. Data from the studies demonstrated the superiority of solriamfetol relative to placebo.