HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates LDOS, RIDE, XL Investors on Securities Fraud Lawsuits, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Leidos Holdings, Inc . (LDOS) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: May 4, 2020 - Feb. 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021

The complaint centers on the accuracy of defendants' statements about Leidos' SD&A business, which the company acquired from L3Harris Technologies in May 2020 for $1 billion and touted as having compelling strategic and operational benefits.

Specifically, defendants materially overstated the benefits of the acquisition and did not disclose that Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects that included faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports and borders. As a result, the company's financial results were significantly overstated.

The truth emerged through a series of partial disclosures beginning on Feb. 16, 2021 when analyst Spruce Point published a scathing report concluding that Leidos had "wasted" $1b on the SD&A acquisition. Spruce Point stated, "We believe Leidos is potentially covering up at least $100m of fictitious sales, mischaracterizing $355 - $367m of international revenue." Spruce Point also alleged that the company is "concealing numerous product defects from investors, notably faulty explosive detection systems at airports and borders." Spruce Point further avers that management may be intentionally inflating certain of Leidos' financial metrics, including operating cash flow and organic sales growth, to obscure strains from investors.

Then, on Feb. 23, 2021, Leidos released mixed Q4 2020 financial results and disappointing 2021 outlook, including guided revenue and EPS well below analyst consensus. The same day, Spruce Point highlighted the poor 2021 outlook and picked up on a SD&A accounting discrepancy, tweeting "[t]his asset is a total black box."

Finally, on Feb. 24, 2021 Spruce Point highlighted that Leidos "materially expanded" its risk disclosures in its 2020 annual report, tweeting "[w]e believe it is validating all the major points of our report."

On these disclosures, the price of Leidos shares sharply declined.

"We're focused on investor losses and proving Leidos misled investors about its SD&A business," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Leidos investor, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

RIDE Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: Aug. 3, 2020 - Mar. 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

The complaint alleges defendants misled investors by (i) falsely touting customer pre-orders when they were non-binding agreements, (ii) concealing that many would-be customers lacked the means to make such purchases, (iii) misstating that Lordstown was "on track" to commence production of the Endurance in Sept. 2021, and (iv) omitting to disclose that the first Endurance test run resulted in the vehicle quickly bursting into flames.

Investors began to learn the truth on Mar. 12, 2021, when Hindenburg Research published a report, claiming that the 100,000 pre-orders for Lordstown's EV truck are "largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy." Hindenburg also cited significant, undisclosed production delays and a prototype that "burst into flames 10 minutes before the test drive" in Jan. 2021, substantiating claims by former employees that the company is not conducting the needed testing or validation required by the NHTSA. On this news, Lordstown shares fell by 17% in one trading day.

After the markets closed on Mar. 17, 2021, Lordstown disclosed that Lordstown is the subject of an SEC inquiry. Finally, before the markets opened on Mar. 18, 2021, Lordstown's CEO, Stephen Burns, appeared on CNBC stating, "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders." Lordstown shares fell approximately another 9% on this news.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Lordstown duped investors about its order book," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Lordstown investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: Oct. 2, 2020 - Mar. 2, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2021

The complaint alleges that: (1) XL's sales pipelines was materially inflated; (2) XL grossly overstated its customer base; (3) XL's technology had been materially overstated and did not provide customers the represented cost savings; and (4) that XL lacks the supply chain and engineers to roll out new products on the announced timelines.

The truth emerged on Mar. 3, 2021, when analyst Muddy Waters published a report calling XL "More SPAC Trash." Based on interviews with former employees, Muddy Waters claimed that salespeople "were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially," and that "customer reorder rates are in reality quite low" due to "poor performance and regulatory issues." The report also alleged that "at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive." Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has "weak technology" and that "XL's announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional" because the task is "too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline."

Then, on Mar. 4, 2021, after XL issued a denial, Muddy Waters criticized XL's "placeholder response," tweeting, "We spoke to a fleet manager for one of the companies XL brags about in its response. He said MPG gains only ~10%, not 25%. He said didn't help for highway driving. Also his company bought at a deep discount. Tell. The. Truth."

In response, the Company's share price declined $5.55, or 33% over three trading days.

Finally, on Mar. 10, 2021, after XL issued a more detailed response, Muddy Waters released another report, observing that XL did not deny key allegations, including (1) its inflated pipeline, (2) overstated customer base, and (3) low customer reorder rates.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving XL misled investors by exaggerating its order backlog," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are an XL investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Leidos, Lordstown and/or XL Fleet should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LDOS@hbsslaw.com, RIDE@hbsslaw.com and/or XL@hbsslaw.com.

