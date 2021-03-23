HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates CLOV, EBIX, EH Investors on Securities Fraud Lawsuits, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Hagens Berman updates investors in the following publicly-traded companies and urges investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm. Further details about the cases, including important upcoming deadlines, can be found at the links provided.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Securities Class Action :

Class Period: Oct. 6, 2020 - Feb. 3, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 6, 2021

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) Clover's Clover Assistant platform was under investigation by the Department of Justice for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ's investigation presented an existential risk to Clover because it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; and (3) Clover's sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported "best-in-class" technology.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Feb. 4, 2021 when Hindenburg Research released a scathing report about the company, alleging Clover's sales are the product of misleading marketing activities targeting the elderly and a major undisclosed related party deal.

Hindenburg claimed that Clover concealed that the DOJ is actively investigating the company for illegal kickbacks and deceptive marketing practices. Hindenburg alleged that the company uses a subsidiary, Seek Insurance Services, to misleadingly steer seniors toward acquiring Clover plans. Citing accounts from former employees, Hindenburg further stated "that much of Clover's sales are fueled by a major undisclosed relationship between Clover and [B&H Assurance,] an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales (Hiram Bermudez)."

The next day, Clover admitted it was fully aware of the DOJ inquiry and Bermudez's ownership in B&H Assurance. The company also revealed that it received a letter from the SEC following Hindenburg's report.

On this news, the price of Clover shares sharply declined.

"We're focused on investor losses and whether Clover may have misled investors about the legality of its business practices and related financial reporting," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: Nov. 9, 2020 - Feb. 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2021

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix's gift card business in India during 4Q 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in Company's internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company's independent auditor, RSM, was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix's outside legal counsel.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Feb. 19, 2021 when RSM abruptly resigned, stating that that "despite repeated inquiries" RSM was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence to "evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020, including whether such transactions have been properly accounted for and disclosed in the financial statements subject to the Audit." These "unusual transactions" concerned the company's gift card business in India.

In addition, RSM and Ebix reportedly disagreed over whether $30 million transferred to a comingled trust account of Ebix's outside counsel should still be classified as cash on Ebix's balance sheet, even though those funds were outside Ebix's direct control.

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $20.24, or 40%, in a single trading day.

Most recently, on Mar. 8, 2021, Ebix announced it has retained KG Somani & Co. as its new auditor, that it would not file its annual report until Apr. 20, 2021, and that Board-appointed consultants and outside legal counsel are continuing "to evaluate the payment solutions business."

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Ebix insiders cooked the company's books," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Securities Litigation :

Class Period: Dec. 9, 2019 - Feb. 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 19, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (i) E-Hang's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer, Kunxiang, is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; and (iv) the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees.

Investors allegedly learned the truth on February 16, 2021, when analyst Wolfpack Research issued a scathing report about the company. Wolfpack Research contends that Kunxiang has entered into sham contracts to benefit EH's stock price. Wolfpack Research also alleges that EH has exaggerated revenues by reporting sales for which it cannot collect. Wolfpack Research further avers that EH makes false claims about regulatory approvals the company has purportedly received, misleadingly suggesting the company has commercial approval for its products.

On this news, the price of EHang's shares dropped $77.79 per share (or 62.7%) in one trading day.

"We're focused on investor losses and proving EH lied about its revenues, customers and regulatory approvals," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Clover, EHang, and/or Ebix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CLOV@hbsslaw.com, EBIX@hbsslaw.com, and/or EHang@hbsslaw.com.

