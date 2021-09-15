U.S. markets close in 50 minutes

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors of FINAL DEADLINE in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now

·2 min read
In this article:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) investors and FinServe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 18, 2020 - Aug. 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021

Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KPLT

Contact An Attorney Now:KPLT@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT/FSRV) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that leading up to and after Katapult's SPAC merger with FinServe, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, and (2) despite Defendants' assertions that the Company was a clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants Katapult lacked visibility into consumers' buying behavior.

The truth emerged on Aug. 10, 2021, just two months after Katapult closed the merger and gave its 2021 financial guidance. That day, Katapult reported disappointing Q2 2021 financial results, reporting gross originations of only $64.4 million, down 17% year-over-year, as well as adjusted EBITA of $3.9 million, down 64.8% year-over-year. In addition, the Company withdrew its 2021 guidance entirely, blaming the dismal outlook on changes in both e-commerce retail sales outlook, uncertainty assessing consumer spending behavior, and COVID-19.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.47, or more than 56%, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Katapult misrepresented its growth potential before and after the SPAC merger," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Katapult Holdings or FinServe and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Katapult Holdings or FinServe should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email KPLT@hbsslaw.com.

# # #

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

CONTACT:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664249/HAGENS-BERMAN-NATIONAL-TRIAL-ATTORNEYS-Reminds-Katapult-Holdings-KPLTFSRV-Investors-of-FINAL-DEADLINE-in-Securities-Class-Action-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now

