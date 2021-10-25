U.S. markets close in 1 hour

  • S&P 500

    4,568.73
    +23.83 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,742.60
    +65.58 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,243.96
    +153.76 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.73
    +20.47 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    -0.29 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +13.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    24.65
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6970
    +0.2370 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,113.05
    +3,080.29 (+5.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.79
    +1,268.11 (+522.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Eargo (EAR) Investors with Significant Loss to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Class Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed, and the firm is investigating whether the alleged fraud dates back to Eargo’s Oct. 2020 initial public offering.

Investigated Fraudulent Period: Oct. 16, 2020 – Sept. 22, 2021
Alleged Class Period: Feb. 25, 2021 – Sept. 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/EAR
Contact An Attorney Now: EAR@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Eargo, a hearing aid manufacturer, targets consumers with hearing aid insurance, and provides insurance claims processing for these customers. Consequently, a significant portion of Eargo’s accounts receivables is insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted to government-sponsored healthcare and private insurance.

The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors between Feb. 25, 2021 – Sept. 22, 2021, by failing to disclose that (1) Eargo improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors, (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny, and (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted.

The complaint alleges investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 12, 2021, when in reporting its Q2 2021 financial results, Eargo revealed that its largest third-party payor was conducting a claims audit and had not paid Eargo since March 1, 2021.

Then, on Sept. 22, 2021, Eargo announced it is the target of a criminal investigation by the DOJ related to insurance reimbursement claims the company submitted on behalf of customers covered by Federal employee health plans.

The firm is investigating whether the alleged fraud dates back to Eargo’s Oct. 2020 initial public offering and if the alleged class period should be properly expanded to cover additional investors.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and determining when Eargo’s alleged fraudulent reimbursement scheme commenced,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Eargo, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eargo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EAR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Why Stratasys Stock Popped Before Earnings

    3-D printer-maker Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) won't report third-quarter earnings until Nov. 4 -- but that fact didn't deter analysts at Craig-Hallum from upgrading its stock Monday morning. As StreetInsider.com reports, "conversations with resellers, industry consultants, competitors and customers ... over recent weeks [have the firm feeling] more confident in the potential reaccelerating growth at Stratasys." Demand trends for 3-D printers "continue to improve," says the analyst, and Stratasys is pioneering at least "three new technologies" that Craig-Hallum believes create "potential for meaningful outperformance and upside" in the stock "both near term and in FY22."

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Is PayPal (PYPL) Still a Great Investment Choice?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter of 2021, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. The Health Care sector was the largest sector overweight and Consumer Staples was the […]

  • Bakkt's stock surges on Mastercard, Fiserv deal to broaden use of crypto in payments

    Businesses and banks will be able to issue their own branded crypto debit and credit cards to consumers who want them.

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Is on Fire Today

    Fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is absolutely crushing the market today, skyrocketing 33.5% as of 9:35 a.m. EDT after the company struck a massive deal. Bloom Energy's three-year-old partnership with South Korean based SK Group's affiliate SK ecoplant took a big leap Monday morning when they announced a multi-billion dollar deal. SK ecoplant has contracted to buy at least 500 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom Energy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in revenue, between 2022 and 2025.

  • Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Mark Cuban. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Mark Cuban’s history investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is an angel investor and billionaire who first rose […]

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • These are the 2 main reasons you should consider adding semiconductor stocks to your portfolio now

    DEEP DIVE The shortage of microchips might prompt an investor to believe that these are golden times for semiconductor manufacturers because high demand and limited supply can combine for higher prices and rising profits.

  • Shiba Inu coin surges on rumors that it would be listed on Robinhood

    The price surge defied an Elon Musk tweet saying to not “bet the farm” on crypto.

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) enjoyed an unexpected upsurge in Monday morning trading -- unexpected because much of the news on Micron today is negative. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock, cut its price target, or warned of production cuts -- or some combination of the three -- but as StreetInsider.com reported today, one analyst in particular argues that Micron stock could defy the bad news and double in price. Shares of Micron are up 2.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT.

  • Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas in Rental-Market Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc., barely four months out of bankruptcy, placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet. Tesla Inc.’s shares soared, pushing the automaker’s value past $1 trillion for the first time.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthie