U.S. markets close in 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.47
    -1.11 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.37
    +178.65 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,077.19
    -38.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.37
    +10.83 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.79 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    -0.0170 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3830
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0120
    +0.1020 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,716.68
    -1,161.76 (-2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,139.97
    -2.92 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Nov. 30, 2020 – Aug. 16, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 18, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW
Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

View, Inc. (VIEW) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges View manipulated its financial results leading up to and after going public through a SPAC merger in early March 2021.

Specifically, throughout the class period, Defendants mispresented and concealed: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth emerged on Aug. 16, 2021, when the Company announced its audit committee began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the Company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual. In light of the audit committee’s ongoing investigation, which involves independent counsel and advisors, the Company disclosed that it would not be timely filing its quarterly financial statements.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on Aug. 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving View intentionally understated the Company’s warranty accrual to improve the Company’s balance sheet and understate losses,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in View and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding View should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email VIEW@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sinking Today

    A lost supply agreement for a partner's COVID-19 vaccine is hurting the biotech's shares today.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell on Monday

    The stock's drop, followed by a partial recovery, seems to coincide with pricing trends of other growth stocks on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla are down several percentage points or more. Pressure on growth stocks extends negative trends from last week, when the S&P 500 suffered its most significant losing streak since February, with many growth stocks getting hit harder than the overall market.

  • AMC must ‘dramatically’ change for it to stay in business: asset manager

    Changebridge Capital runs two active ESG ETFs and is shorting AMC and Gamestop in its Long / Short ETF. Ross Klein, Founder and CIO Changebridge Capital, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the market action and outlook for the companies.&nbsp;

  • Crescent Point Increases Fourth Quarter Dividend and Announces Preliminary 2022 Outlook

    Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point" or the "Company") (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) has approved an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend as a result of significant progress made on improving its balance sheet strength and sustainability. Crescent Point is also pleased to announce its preliminary 2022 budget, which is expected to generate significant excess cash flow that leads to additional balance sheet strength and the opportunity to create further shareholder value.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Like Dividends? You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    They're not complicated companies. They're just simple, cash-driving business being very well run.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

    You don't need a giant pile of cash to generate a healthy return from this trio of growth, value, and income stocks.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • Why Mayville Engineering Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) climbed 20% higher on Monday morning after the small manufacturing company got a positive write-up in Barron's over the weekend. Nicholas Jasinski of Barron's wrote that as U.S. manufacturers incorporate the lessons they learned from the pandemic, they'll find the ability to source components reliably is just as important as cost, if not more so.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • Can This High-Yield Energy Stock Support Its Dividend?

    Like its peers, industry-leading pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is focused on shoring up its balance sheet so that it can outlast future downturns. Financial health adds stability to Kinder Morgan's business, but the trade-off is that it requires preserving cash and spending less money, which impedes its ability to grow. Investors on the hunt for fast-growing energy stocks probably won't like Kinder Morgan's slow and safe strategy.

  • What to expect from Apple's event this week

    Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst TECHnalysis Research LLC, talks what to expect at Apple's big event tomorrow.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.