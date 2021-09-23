U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    +1.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -36.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.39 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0104 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2990
    +0.5210 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,696.22
    +1,168.09 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sesen Bio (SESN) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) investors with losses in excess of $250,000 to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 21, 2020 – Aug. 17, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 18, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SESN
Contact An Attorney Now: SESN@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented clinical trial data for Sesen’s lead product candidate Vicineum for the treatment of certain non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Specifically, Defendants concealed that: (1) the company’s clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 protocol violations, including 215 classified as “major,” (2) three of the company’s clinical investigators were found guilty of “serious noncompliance,” including backdating data, (3) the company submitted tainted data for Vicineum to the FDA, (4) the company’s clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body and caused serious side effects and increased risks for fatal liver injury.

The truth began to emerge on Aug. 13, 2021, when Sesen announced the FDA did not approve the BLA in its present form and sought additional clinical/statistical data.

Then, on Aug. 16, 2021, the company revealed it needed to conduct an additional clinical trial to provide the FDA with additional efficacy and safety data.

Finally, on Aug. 18, 2021, STAT published an article entitled “Sesen Bio trial of cancer drug marked by misconduct and worrisome side effects, documents show.” STAT cited hundreds of pages of internal documents and three people familiar with the matter reported the Vicineum clinical trial “was marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose.”

These events sent the price of Sesen shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Sesen lied to them about the prospects for Vicineum,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Sesen and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sesen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SESN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • Google files writ against Indian antitrust watchdog following report leak

    Google on Thursday filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court against the Competition Commission of India following the leak of a damning confidential report detailing the watchdog's interim fact-finding in an antitrust probe. The report, which Google has yet to formally receive or review, said the American giant had abused the dominant position of Android in India to illegally hurt competitors in the world’s second-largest internet market. The Indian antitrust watchdog began its probe into Google's alleged abuse of Android in the country two years ago.

  • Apple bars Epic's 'Fortnite' from App Store until all court appeals end

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc has blacklisted "Fortnite" from the iPhone maker's popular App Store for several years until all the court appeals are done, Epic Games Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said on Wednesday. Epic Games' opening brief in its appeal to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is due Dec. 12, according to a court filing and Apple's reply is due by Jan. 20, 2022. The full appeal process could take years.

  • SEC Sues Muni Advisers in First Case Over Bank Fee Splitting

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm that advises charter schools on bond issues was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly making an undisclosed fee-splitting agreement with an underwriter, in what the agency said was its first case of enforcing code-of-conduct rules ushered in after the 2008 financial crisis. Choice Advisors LLC and its two principals, Matthias O’Meara and Paula Permenter, failed to disclose to their clients the conflicts of interest associated with “the illicit arrange

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Told to Stop Offering Accounts in Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- Kentucky’s securities regulator on Thursday ordered giant crypto lender Celsius Network to cease and desist from offering its interest paying accounts in the state, joining three other states that last week took similar actions.In the emergency order, the Kentucky Department of Financial Institutions said Celsius offered customers unregistered securities in violation of state law and didn’t sufficiently disclose to customers what the firm did with their deposits, calling the accou

  • Former Advisor Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison Over Massive Fraud

    Though barred from the industry more than a decade ago, Daryl Bank allegedly swindled hundreds of investors, many of whom were retirees, according to federal prosecutors.

  • US Patent Office Rejects Three More Axonics' Challenge To Medtronic Patents

    The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has affirmed three Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) patents related to its InterStim sacral neuromodulation device family challenged by Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX). These patents relate to recharging technology. Today's decisions complete the review process initiated by Axonics to challenge the validity of the seven patents involved in the IP infringement case brought by Medtronic. Cumulatively, the PTAB has now affirmed cl

  • Jawbone Ghost Rises to Sue Google, Apple Over Ear Pods, Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Patents originally owned by the bankrupt Silicon Valley darling Jawbone Inc. are at the center of new lawsuits seeking royalties from Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. over noise canceling technology in their ear buds, smartphones and smart home devices.Jawbone Innovations LLC, the current owner of the patents, filed the suits Tuesday in federal court in Waco, Texas, a district that’s the most popular in the nation for its patent-friendly judge and juries.Jawbone Inc. was cons

  • Google suing India antitrust watchdog for investigation report leak

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday said it was suing the Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the leak of a confidential CCI report into an antitrust investigation of the U.S. tech giant. The Times of India newspaper, and then Reuters, reported on Saturday that a CCI investigation had found Google abused the dominant position of its Android operating system in India, using its "huge financial muscle" to illegally hurt competitors.

  • Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

    Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the weekend. The ban levied last week by a pair of the world's richest and most powerful companies galled supporters of free elections and free expression.

  • Three Sisters Among Dozens Sexually Abused by Orthodox Headmistress: Cops

    Ronen Zvulun via ReutersThree sisters are among dozens of former students who say they were sexually abused by Malka Leifer, their former principal at the ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel school for girls in the mid-2000s. On Thursday, Leifer was ordered to stand trial on 70 counts of child sex abuse after a Melbourne court heard testimony from the sisters, a former colleague, and an ex-husband of one of the victims.Leifer fled to Israel to try and avoid the justice system when allegations against he

  • UK appeals court rules AI cannot be listed as a patent inventor

    Add the United Kingdom to the list of countries that says an artificial intelligence can’t be legally credited as an inventor.

  • State asks for more money to investigate teacher misconduct

    The Arizona State Board of Education is asking for more money to handle an increase in reported misconduct. Right now, the department only has two attorneys working on hundreds of cases a year.

  • U.S. appeals court erases ruling allowing gun sales to people under 21

    A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday threw out its recent decision that a federal prohibition on firearms dealers selling guns to young adults under 21 was unconstitutional, deciding the case was now moot because both plaintiffs have reached that age. A panel of the Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had issued the 2-1 ruling on July 13, authored by Circuit Judge Julius Richardson. Richardson also said the public and legal community will benefit because "the exchange of ideas between the panel and dissent will remain available as a persuasive source."

  • Appeals court reinstates Devin Nunes defamation lawsuit over reporter's tweet

    Rep. Devin Nunes scored a victory in one aspect of one of his defamation litigation against members of the media.

  • Fox News deleted computer data, spied on text messages of employees who claimed sexual harassment, city investigation charged

    Fox News staffers who claimed sexual harassment then faced a harassment campaign from their own employer, a previously undisclosed investigation by the city concluded. The conservative network spied on the text messages and deleted computer data of employees who complained about harassing behavior by colleagues and supervisors, according to a complaint by the city Commission on Human Rights. ...

  • Facebook overpaid FTC fine as ‘quid pro quo’ to protect Zuckerberg from liability, shareholders claim

    Facebook Inc. overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission as part of an agreement to keep CEO Mark Zuckerberg from being personally sued, shareholders claim in a pair of lawsuits.

  • Australia's Commonwealth Bank mocks Apple's 'pro-competition' claim

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Commonwealth Bank of Australia accused Apple Inc on Thursday of uncompetitive behaviour over control of payments on its phones, which have grown to about a third of all in-person payments the country's largest lender processes. Matt Comyn, chief executive at the Sydney-based bank, urged lawmakers to boost scrutiny of technology giants, saying payments through digital wallets developed by Apple and Alphabet's Google made up about 45% of all physical consumer payments, as distinct from other payments such as online or direct debits. "The ... claim that Apple is pro-competition, I think, is a fair statement, as long as one accepts that competition is welcome as long as no one can compete with Apple," Comyn told a regular parliamentary committee.

  • ‘This is how the Trump family communicates’: Niece reacts as former president sues her

    ‘I think their way of communicating with people they disagree with is to sue them,’ Mary Trump says