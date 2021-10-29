U.S. markets closed

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CareDx (CDNA) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·2 min read
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) investors to with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CDNA
Contact An Attorney Now: CDNA@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Investigation:

The investigation centers on the accuracy of CareDx’s statements concerning its business practices, accounting, and public reporting, particularly pertaining to the company’s kidney testing and phlebotomy services.

On Oct. 28, 2021, after the market closed, CareDx released Q3 2021 financial results in which the company disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had recently served a civil investigatory demand requesting documents in connection with a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices related to CareDx’s kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The company also disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for similar issues as well as certain accounting and public reporting practices, and the company received an information request from an unnamed state agency.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether CareDx engaged in making false claims concerning its kidney tests to federal health care programs,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in CareDx and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CareDx should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email CDNA@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


