U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,574.79
    +8.31 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,756.88
    +15.73 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.71
    +9.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.08
    -16.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3767
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1780
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,449.36
    -2,518.05 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,498.92
    -6.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Eargo (EAR) Investors with Significant Loss to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Class Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed, and the firm is investigating whether the alleged fraud dates back to Eargo's Oct. 2020 initial public offering.

Investigated Fraudulent Period: Oct. 16, 2020 - Sept. 22, 2021
Alleged Class Period: Feb. 25, 2021 - Sept. 22, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/cases/EAR
Contact An Attorney Now: EAR@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Securities Fraud Class Action:
Eargo, a hearing aid manufacturer, targets consumers with hearing aid insurance, and provides insurance claims processing for these customers. Consequently, a significant portion of Eargo's accounts receivables is insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted to government-sponsored healthcare and private insurance.
The complaint alleges that Defendants misled investors between Feb. 25, 2021 - Sept. 22, 2021, by failing to disclose that (1) Eargo improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors, (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny, and (3) as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted.
The complaint alleges investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 12, 2021, when in reporting its Q2 2021 financial results, Eargo revealed that its largest third-party payor was conducting a claims audit and had not paid Eargo since March 1, 2021.
Then, on Sept. 22, 2021, Eargo announced it is the target of a criminal investigation by the DOJ related to insurance reimbursement claims the company submitted on behalf of customers covered by Federal employee health plans.
The firm is investigating whether the alleged fraud dates back to Eargo's Oct. 2020 initial public offering and if the alleged class period should be properly expanded to cover additional investors.
"We're focused on investors' losses and determining when Eargo's alleged fraudulent reimbursement scheme commenced," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
If you invested in Eargo, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eargo should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EAR@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669814/HAGENS-BERMAN-NATIONAL-TRIAL-ATTORNEYS-Encourages-Eargo-EAR-Investors-with-Significant-Loss-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now-Lead-Plaintiff-Opportunity-in-Securities-Class-Action

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Microsoft smashes earnings expectations with strong cloud performance

    Microsoft beat analyst expectations for the quarter.

  • Why CrowdStrike Holdings Jumped Nearly 5% Today

    Shares of endpoint security leader CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) were up as much as 5% today, but were up 2.2% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. As for the reason for today's big jump, CrowdStrike announced a deepened relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS). Specifically, CrowdStrike's Cloud Security Assessment now works with CloudEndure Disaster Recovery on AWS to help prevent and mitigate ransomware attacks (when data is held hostage).

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.

  • 2021 Capital Gains Tax Rates by State

    Investors must pay capital gains taxes on the income they make as a profit from selling investments or assets. The federal government taxes long-term capital gains at the rates of 0%, 15% and 20%, depending on filing status and income. … Continue reading → The post 2021 Capital Gains Tax Rates by State appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Capital Gains on Inherited Property

    Inheritance can make your taxes tricky. If you inherit property or assets, as opposed to cash, you generally don’t owe taxes until you sell those assets. These capital gains taxes are then calculated using what’s known as a stepped-up cost basis. … Continue reading → The post Capital Gains on Inherited Property appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • DeVos Family Doubled Theranos Investment After Visiting Holmes, Jurors Hear

    Lisa Peterson testified Tuesday that the DeVos family felt like Theranos Inc. was choosing them as much as they were choosing Theranos at the time they invested in the company in 2014. Ms. Peterson said she got the sense during due diligence on a potential Theranos investment that the company was "hand-picking" a select few to invest, and looking for funds interested in partnering with them for the long term rather than trying to quickly monetize their investment. “She was inviting us to partici