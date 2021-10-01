U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0600
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,824.48
    +3,868.51 (+8.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Katapult Holdings (KPLT/FSRV) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Analyst Questions Management’s Explanations For Slowdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) investors and FinServe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Dec. 18, 2020 - Aug. 10, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 26, 2021
Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/KPLT
Contact An Attorney Now:KPLT@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT/FSRV) Securities Fraud Class Action:
The complaint alleges that leading up to and after Katapult's SPAC merger with FinServe, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, and (2) despite Defendants' assertions that the Company was a clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, Katapult lacked visibility into consumers' buying behavior.
The truth emerged on Aug. 10, 2021, just two months after Katapult closed the merger and gave its 2021 financial guidance. That day, Katapult reported disappointing Q2 2021 financial results, reporting gross originations of only $64.4 million, down 17% year-over-year, as well as adjusted EBITA of $3.9 million, down 64.8% year-over-year. In addition, the Company withdrew its 2021 guidance entirely, blaming the dismal outlook on changes in both e-commerce retail sales outlook, uncertainty assessing consumer spending behavior, and COVID-19.
On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.47, or more than 56%, to close at $4.26 per share on August 10, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The next day, analyst Loop Capital slashed its Katapult share price target, explaining that management's Q2 2021 explanations for the slowdown were "inconsistent with what we have heard from other industry players," and said "Katapult management is now firmly entrenched in the proverbial ‘penalty box,' and "the company is a ‘show me story' unlikely to receive the benefit of the doubt from many investors."
"We're focused on investors' losses and proving Katapult misrepresented its growth potential before and after the SPAC merger," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
If you invested in Katapult Holdings or FinServe and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Katapult Holdings or FinServe should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email KPLT@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

CONTACT:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666539/HAGENS-BERMAN-NATIONAL-TRIAL-ATTORNEYS-Alerts-Katapult-Holdings-KPLTFSRV-Investors-to-Contact-Firms-Attorneys-Now-Analyst-Questions-Managements-Explanations-For-Slowdown

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • Why Nvidia Investors Feel Nervous Today

    A supplier of chipmaking equipment predicts a decade-long period of growing semiconductor production.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Why SunPower Shares Jumped 12.3% Today

    Shares of solar energy stock SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) jumped as much as 12.3% in trading on Friday after announcing that it will join the S&P MidCap 400 next week. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy, which is being acquired by Cabot Oil & Gas, in the index. The reason shares often jump when announcements like this are made is because funds that follow an index like the S&P MidCap 400 will need to buy shares to get exposure to SunPower stock.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), a semiconductor equipment company, fell this week after an analyst downgraded the company's stock. Additionally, ASML's stock may have dropped earlier this week as some investors sold fast-growing tech stocks in response to rising 10-year Treasury yields. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML's shares from buy to neutral on Tuesday, with a 660 euro price target.

  • Lordstown Dives After Confirming Factory Sale, Updating Endurance EV Production Plans

    Lordstown gets needed cash by selling its Ohio plant to Foxconn. But RIDE dived amid updated Endurance production plans.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Up This Week

    Shares of cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) traded nearly 13% higher this week, as of 12:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, after a bank analyst initiated coverage of the stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe not only initiated coverage of the bank, but also assigned Silvergate an overweight rating, meaning Zerbe believes Silvergate can perform better than other stocks in the banking sector. Silvergate is a niche bank because it has developed a proprietary payments platform that facilitates instantaneous transactions between cryptocurrency traders and cryptocurrency exchanges.

  • 5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    The electric-vehicle start-up confirmed a deal with Foxconn, but the terms leave several unanswered questions.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Should I do that Roth conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, where I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am when I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue, it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • Aterian's (NASDAQ:ATER) Stock Dilution is Not Worth The Risk

    Although summertime is generally seen as a calmer period of the stock market, those rules do not apply in the high-growth small-cap universe. During the last quarter, Aterian, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ATER) price went as low as US$3.04 and as high as US$19.10. Yet, short interest remains elevated. This article will look at the latest developments, as well as examine the state of the balance sheet.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.