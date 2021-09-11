U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,707.58
    +43.97 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

HAGENS BERMAN Urges Oatly Group (OTLY) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Now, SEPTEMBER 24TH DEADLINE in Securities Class Action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2021 / Hagens Berman urges Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: May 20, 2021 - July 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 24, 2021

Visit:www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/OTLY

Contact An Attorney Now:OTLY@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges Oatly (1) inflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics, (2) overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process, and (3) exaggerated its success in China ("PRC").

The company's financial metrics and sustainability claims were brought into question when, on July 14, 2021, analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a scathing report accusing the company of a variety of potential accounting improprieties, misrepresenting its sustainability practices, and misrepresenting its PRC growth story.

Among other things, Spruce Point highlights "signs of revenue overstatement," claims revenue overstatement is verified by a key Oatly U.S manager, and points to a divergence between accounts receivable growth and sales growth that the analyst says suggests "a pull forward of revenue recognition."

As to Oatly's claimed sustainability practices, Spruce Point noted the company's production generates dangerous levels of wastewater, it is out of compliance with EPA regulations, and it sources cocoa from a company criticized for deforestation and endangerment of species in Africa.

Spruce Point also said Oatly has exaggerated the size of its PRC market and the analyst's investigator observed a PRC facility that is unlikely to be operational soon.

Spruce Point called for Oatly's board of directors to hire an independent forensic accountant to investigate such matters.

In response, the price of Oatly American Depositary Shares fell sharply lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving defendants misstated Oatly's financial metrics, greenwashed, and misrepresented its PRC growth story," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Oatly and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Oatly should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email OTLY@hbsslaw.com.

# # #

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

CONTACT:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

SOURCE: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663645/HAGENS-BERMAN-Urges-Oatly-Group-OTLY-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm-Now-SEPTEMBER-24TH-DEADLINE-in-Securities-Class-Action

Recommended Stories

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • Apple Loses $85 Billion in Value After App Store Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. shares suffered their steepest selloff in months on Friday after a federal judge ordered the company to change the way it operates its App Store, which would hurt the profitability of that business unit.The stock fell 3.3%, its biggest decline since May 4, erasing about $85 billion from the iPhone maker’s market capitalization. The size of the loss is bigger than all but 98 components of the S&P 500 Index.A federal judge granted an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. w

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • Here's a Great Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock (and It Has Nothing to Do With the COVID Vaccine)

    Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) biggest product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. It's important to remember that Pfizer has a vast number of commercialized products, including seven blockbusters. Eliquis, a blood thinner commercialized by Pfizer and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, won a very important decision in an appeals court.

  • Undaunted by Bitcoin flash crash, crypto bulls say 'the greatest time' to invest is now

    Despite the ugly price action, most of crypto's true believers are still just that.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Begging to Be Bought Right Now

    Searching for the next great investment opportunity can be daunting. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked them to profile no-brainer stocks that will help you crush the market. Read on to see why they think industry leaders Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), American Tower (NYSE: AMT),  and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG)(NASDAQ: Z) have what it takes to serve up big wins.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. The market seemed to be surprised by the company's announcement on Wednesday of a secondary stock offering. After all, Nio already had $7.5 billion on its balance sheet as of June 30.