U.S. markets close in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.51
    +73.06 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,629.04
    +331.31 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,887.39
    +348.09 (+2.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,036.50
    +32.47 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.40
    +1.80 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.90
    -20.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7990
    +0.0160 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3516
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4000
    +0.5340 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,002.52
    +706.95 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.89
    +20.07 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

HAGERTY AUTOMOTIVE INTELLIGENCE REFRESHES VALUATION WEBSITE; PREDICTS $211 MILLION IN UPCOMING CLASSIC CAR AUCTION SALES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HGTY

Popular vehicle valuation website serves 3 million enthusiasts yearly

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY) launched a refreshed version of its popular Valuation Tools website. The resource, launched in 2011, receives significant design, navigation and data frequency updates. Car lovers can enjoy the new experience at www.hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

Courtesy of Hagerty Media
Courtesy of Hagerty Media

Hagerty Valuation Tools provides current and historic pricing data on more than 40,000 collectible cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles. With Hagerty Price Guide (HPG) values dating from 2006 and approximately 400,000 comparable auction sales spanning decades, the tool has become the go-to source for enthusiast market research. Key updates to the new Hagerty Valuation Tools experience include:

  • Design refresh emphasizes the most important market data for shoppers

  • Navigation refinement - including free-form, text search - makes looking up a car easier

  • Prices updated quarterly (previously three times per year)

  • Tiered experiences include:

"For more than a decade Hagerty has been committed to helping enthusiasts become more informed as they shop for the cars they love," said Brian Rabold, Vice President of Automotive Intelligence. "With this latest update to Hagerty Valuation Tools, I'm excited to make that process even faster and easier."

Hagerty Automotive Intelligence also announced its prediction of $211 million in auction sales for the upcoming Arizona Auction week. This represents a 14% decline when compared to 2020's $244 million total. The decline is attributed to fewer auctions hosting sales, a reduction in lots by one third and fewer predicted $1 million vehicles offered.

Enthusiasts can follow the Arizona Auction week results in real time by downloading the Hagerty app for Apple [link] and Android [link]. Media can sign up for Hagerty Automotive Intelligence daily auction updates by sending an email to press@hagerty.com.

Today's announcement closely follows Hagerty's debut as a publicly traded company and illustrates the brand's purpose to save driving and car culture by providing services that reach the approximately 69 million U.S. car enthusiasts.[1] Hagerty Automotive Intelligence data approximates there are 43 million insurable collectible vehicles in the U.S.[2] Further, the live and online collector car auction industry sold more than $2.2 billion in 2021[3] – to say nothing of the private party market which represents an estimated market opportunity in excess of $20 billion a year.[4]

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

[1] [2] Hagerty Automotive Intelligence, Investor Relations Capital Markets Showcase, link
[3] [4] https://www.hagerty.com/media/market-trends/hagerty-insider/year-in-review-the-collector-car-market-got-larger-and-younger-in-2021/

Securities-Related Disclaimers
This release mentions instruments that may be considered securities, issuers that may be conducting offerings, and other matters that may bear on securities. Hagerty is not a securities broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial planner, and we are not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or any state or foreign securities regulatory authority. The information we publish on our website or put in press releases is provided for information purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. None of the information contained in a press release, on or accessible through our website constitutes a solicitation, offer, opinion, or recommendation by us or any of our subsidiaries or affiliates to buy or sell any security, or to provide legal, tax, accounting, or investment advice or services regarding the profitability or suitability of any security or investment you make. This release is intended only to provide information that is broad in scope and potentially of interest to our users. This release may rely on information gathered from third parties that we do not independently confirm, and it does not include all information that is relevant to any particular decision you may, may not, or could make. You should obtain additional information and advice from your financial, tax or other advisers who are fully aware of your individual circumstances before you make any decisions involving securities.

Category: Hagerty Automotive Intelligence

For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty)
For usage guidelines, please refer to the Logo section of our Brand Guide. (PRNewsfoto/Hagerty)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-automotive-intelligence-refreshes-valuation-website-predicts-211-million-in-upcoming-classic-car-auction-sales-301468975.html

SOURCE Hagerty

Recommended Stories

  • Lemonade Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) went public at $29 per share in July 2020. Should investors consider Lemonade's return to its IPO price to be a good buying opportunity? Lemonade simplifies the byzantine process of buying insurance with a single app that runs on AI-powered chatbots and algorithms.

  • Politics Are Turning Against Copper Miners, Freeport-McMoRan CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The task of ramping up copper supply to meet growing demand in the clean-energy transition is getting harder as societies and communities resist new mines and politicians seek a bigger share of the profit, said Freeport-McMoRan Inc. boss Richard Adkerson.Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapAstronomers

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon

  • EV Battery Maker’s Sales Pitch to the West: We’re Not Chinese

    South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, which goes public Thursday, has made its dominance in Europe and aggressive U.S. investments a pitch to investors.

  • The Chip Shortage is Even Worse Than Biden Thinks

    The supply of chips that power and move Americans has never been tighter, according to a U.S. Commerce Department report. Is a Strategic 'Chip' Reserve on the way?

  • EIA data show U.S. crude supplies up a second straight week

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, following a 500,000-barrel increase the week before.

  • Crude Oil Wave Analysis – There Should Be a Correction

    Crude was in an uptrend since the ease of travel restrictions globally. Even the Omicron variant plaguing the world doesn’t stop the profit-hungry travel industry, which has been struggling during the pandemic.

  • US-China tech war: chip maker Micron to close DRAM design operations in Shanghai, move key engineers to US, India

    US memory chip giant Micron Technology has confirmed it will close its DRAM design operations in Shanghai by the end of this year, with industry sources saying some of the 150 Chinese engineers will be asked to relocate to the US or India. Micron said in a statement on Wednesday that its DRAM engineering team "will vacate from the Shanghai Design Centre", with the process expected to be completed before December 2022, adding that the rest of its operations in the city would not be affected. The

  • Boeing Reports a Huge Loss. Earnings Still Don’t Matter.

    Earnings at the aerospace giant don't matter but what does are free cash flow, delivering 737 MAX jets, fixing the 787 and Covid-19 complications.

  • Chip armageddon reveals how terrifyingly fragile the U.S. supply chain actually is

    The Commerce Department just got data showing companies had only five days worth of chips in 2021, on average.

  • Canadian National Railway Names New CEO, Averts Proxy Fight

    The railroad operator selects Tracy Robinson, and U.K.-based activist investor TCI Fund Management Ltd. agrees to drop its proxy effort.

  • Hess profit sails past estimates on surging oil prices

    Oil and gas producers globally are set to post higher revenues and profits for the last quarter, thanks to a more than 50% jump in oil prices in 2021. The average selling price for Hess' crude rose 56.8% to $71.04 per barrel, including hedging, while gas prices jumped 42.4% to $4.77 per thousand cubic feet (mcf).

  • Will pricier Big Macs equal fewer U.S. customers at McDonald's?

    Soaring menu prices could be slowing U.S. customer visits to McDonald's, which reports fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, as Americans face rampant inflation and restaurants struggle with staffing shortages amid the spread of the Omicron variant. U.S. restaurant prices broadly rose 6% over the past 12 months – driven by wage increases and higher costs for everything from meat to kitchen equipment – leading analysts to caution that weary customers may begin to trim fast-food spending. McDonald's Corp, among the first major restaurant chains to report fourth quarter results, is expected to report a 6.9% increase in U.S. comparable sales growth, down slightly from estimates of 7% two weeks ago.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The metaverse is undoubtedly one of the hottest tech trends today. It refers to a network of persistent, real-time, seamless, and immersive 3D virtual reality or mixed reality worlds and simulations, wherein humans can interact with digital-world objects through a range of devices. The metaverse is expected to enable people to shift more and more activities done currently in the physical world to the virtual world.

  • Xcel Energy proposes new natural gas rate hike in Colorado with winter bills already soaring

    A month after explaining to Colorado regulators why consumers are paying more for natural gas this winter, Xcel Energy Inc. has filed for three years of natural gas rate increases starting next fall. The power utility on Monday filed a request at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission outlining new, higher rates for its 1.4 million natural gas customers in the state. “This proposal is another step along the path to deliver reliable, clean and affordable natural gas service to customers in the coming years.”

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Oil prices climb back to their highest levels in over 7 years as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue

    Oil futures are climbing back to their highest prices in more than seven years on Wednesday as worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine show no sign of letting up.

  • ‘Matrix’ visual effects studio DNEG to go public via SPAC, move into gaming

    DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss DNEG going public in a $1.7 billion SPAC deal, recurring revenue streams, the move into gaming, and the outlook for the company's future and its competitors.

  • Brent Hits $90 For First Time Since 2014 on Supply Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $90 for the first time in seven years as investor appetite for risk assets returned and the market fretted over Russia-Ukraine tensions. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayStocks Rally, 10-Year Yield Hits 1.8% Af

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon