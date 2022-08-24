U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Hagerty Drivers Foundation "Cars at the Capital" Exhibit Showcases NASCAR's "Fabulous Hudson Hornet" and Chrysler's Jet-powered Turbine Car

·2 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is hosting its annual "Cars at the Capital" exhibition on the National Mall in Washington, DC from September 2 – 11. Displayed in a beautifully lit glass enclosure will be the 31st and 32nd vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.

Hagerty Drivers Foundation "Cars at the Capital" Exhibit Showcases NASCAR's "Fabulous Hudson Hornet" and Chrysler's Jet-powered Turbine Car

Sept 2 – 6

1952 Hudson Hornet (7B-185596) "Fabulous Hudson Hornet," Raced by Herb Thomas
From 1951 to 1955, the Hudson Hornet dominated stock car racing just as the sport began to take off. This is the only Hudson campaigned in NASCAR known to exist, the Hudson Hornet also served as inspiration for the character "Doc Hudson" in the popular Pixar film CARS

Sept 7 - 11

Chrysler Corporation Turbine Car (Serial No. 9912-31)
Chrysler built just 55 of these groundbreaking cars as part of the company's decades long effort to develop a mass-market gas-turbine powered automobile. The cars were distributed to households across the country in a consumer research project that ran from 1963 to 1966. This is one of just nine cars from that program that remain. 

Each Saturday (September 3 and 10) from 10:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m., the Hagerty Drivers Foundation will host "Cars at the Capital Family Festival Day." This event is free to the public and will take place rain or shine. Located around the glass enclosure on the National Mall (between the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art), festivities for the young, and the young at heart will include: a tire changing station, activity book focused on the National Historic Vehicle Register cars, metal race cars to color, and a free play table. In addition, food trucks will be on-site from 10am until 3pm.

Link to photos

About Hagerty Drivers Foundation

The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit launched in 2021 by Hagerty. With the purpose of shaping the future of car culture while celebrating our automotive past, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation provides scholarships for students in the automotive field of education, as well as students seeking formal driver education training. In addition, the Foundation continues to build a federally recognized program – the National Historic Vehicle Register – that documents and records the important history of our automotive past. For more information, please visit: https://corporate.hagerty.com/driversfoundation/. On September 1 the Foundation will launch a new website at driversfoundation.org.

Hagerty Drivers Foundation
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-drivers-foundation-cars-at-the-capital-exhibit-showcases-nascars-fabulous-hudson-hornet-and-chryslers-jet-powered-turbine-car-301611682.html

SOURCE Hagerty Drivers Foundation

