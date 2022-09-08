U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Hagerty Named to Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list for Fourth Consecutive Year

·3 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, is proud to be recognized on Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance list.

Courtesy of Hagerty Media.
Courtesy of Hagerty Media.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 176,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 91% of Hagerty's employees deemed it a great place to work, 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Being named a top workplace is a testament to the culture our leadership and team members help build, sustain and grow," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "I'm often asked what is the one thing that is the most important part of establishing and maintaining a successful organization. My answer is always to focus on culture first, and everything else will fall into place. This certification is a testament to that philosophy."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance is highly competitive. Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance."

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Broad Arrow Group, Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-named-to-fortune-magazines-best-workplaces-in-financial-services-and-insurance-list-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301620665.html

SOURCE Hagerty

