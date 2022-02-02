U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

Hagerty Names its Allstar Advantage Agents for 2022

·2 min read
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, a leading automotive enthusiast brand offering a specialty automotive insurance platform built upon a membership organization for car lovers, has named its Allstar Advantage Agents for 2022, based on their outstanding past year performance.

"These elite agents are the best in the business," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Their expertise and diligence are critical to our purpose of saving driving and preserving car culture for future generations, and we appreciate everything they do."

This year's list includes:

  • John Five Nineteen Corp.

  • Thompson LaSalle Co.

  • S.M. Terelak lnc.

  • Tom's Insurance and Financial Services

  • Cowlin Insurance Team

  • Borbolla Insurance Agencies

  • Steve Moranos Agency

  • Rose Insurance Agency

  • Roe Agency Inc.

  • J.R. Riordan Inc.

  • Adam Blackwell Agency Inc.

  • Culbertson Agency

  • The Rosenberg Agency Inc.

  • Ralph Family Insurance

  • Purdy Good Coverage Inc.

Allstar Advantage agencies have access to co-op marketing dollars, a dedicated account executive, spotlights on Hagerty's social media channels, a VIP membership to Hagerty Drivers Club® and more.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, the Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Concours d'Elegance of America, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorworks Revival, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-names-its-allstar-advantage-agents-for-2022-301474021.html

SOURCE Hagerty

