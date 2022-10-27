U.S. markets closed

Hagerty to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 10, 2022

·2 min read

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Hagerty will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 10:00 am Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com. The dial-in for the conference call is (877) 423-9813 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8573 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at investor.hagerty.com for 90 days following the call.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Media, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social, The Amelia Concours d'Elegance, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation and more. For more information on Hagerty, please visit www.hagerty.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-to-report-third-quarter-2022-results-and-host-conference-call-on-thursday-november-10-2022-301661627.html

SOURCE Hagerty

