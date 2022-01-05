U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,783.01
    -10.53 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,873.32
    +73.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,468.07
    -154.65 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.64
    -9.23 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    +1.28 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.50
    +8.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0130 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9130
    -0.2130 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,345.83
    -492.39 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.03
    -0.57 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

HAI Group Selects Betterview

Betterview
·3 min read

HAI Group’s ongoing initiative to improve property underwriting capabilities relies on implementation of Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce that Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform has been selected by HAI Group to strengthen and accelerate property underwriting capabilities.

“Selecting solid risks when underwriting property has become more important than ever in the modern insurance landscape,” said Courtney Rice, chief communications officer for HAI Group. “Betterview helps us cut through the noise; delivering us only the most relevant property data, and giving us a clear and actionable understanding of risk. We can see the quality of a roof and even whether the property itself is vacant. This streamlines our process and helps us determine when we need to send our team to inspect a property. The Betterview platform increases our efficiency and reduces our expenses.”

HAI Group is a member-owned organization committed to providing reliable insurance solutions, products, and services to the affordable housing community which includes subsidiary companies, such as Housing Authority Property Insurance (HAPI), Housing Enterprise Insurance Company (HEIC), Housing Specialty Insurance Company (HSIC), and Innovative Housing Insurance Company (IHIC). Facing stricter competition and an increased need for affordable housing created in large part by the economic challenges of the ongoing pandemic, HAI Group is investing in identifying and integrating innovative technologies which can significantly improve the company’s underwriting processes.

In particular, HAI Group was looking for tools to give the company’s internal risk control team a better understanding of property conditions prior to sending out a physical inspection team and identified Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform for the solution’s ability to transform raw data into actionable insights. Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform, including the integrated PropertyInsight tool and Roof Spotlight Index, creates a single, intuitive environment to streamline all underwriting processes, making it extremely attractive to HAI Group, especially for risk selection as related to new business.

Betterview’s PropertyInsight tool delivers a rich set of data and insights on property conditions which, when combined with third-party data, can trigger rules and promote action to improve risk, while the company’s Roof Spotlight Index, a 100-point assessment of a roof’s condition, and its integrated rules and flagging engine make it easy for underwriters to take direct actions in order to prevent future losses and improve loss ratios. This enables HAI Group’s underwriters to not only select the best risks, but to rapidly determine which properties can be fast-tracked to renewal, and which require further attention or even an on-the-ground inspection.

“We see HAI Group as an especially exciting client,” said David Tobias, co-founder and chief of operations for Betterview. “This is a chance to provide risk control tools that will directly benefit the affordable housing community. I can’t think of a better use of our technology than providing peace of mind and security to those organizations.”

About Betterview
Betterview was founded with the mission of helping P&C carriers better identify and manage property risk. It was created with a deep, first-hand understanding of the challenges that carriers have faced in obtaining high-quality, actionable insight. Betterview’s remote property intelligence platform enables carriers to provide a better experience to their insureds and agents while improving their bottom line. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com.

About HAI Group
HAI Group® is the nation’s leading property-casualty insurance company founded by and dedicated to affordable housing. While we are recognized as a pioneer of affordable housing insurance programs, insurance is not our only strength. We protect, preserve, and promote the sustainability of affordable housing with a wide array of products and services that support the challenges housing organizations face. Besides insurance, they include research, advocacy, and training relied on by more than 1,500 housing organizations nationwide. Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group® was recognized as a Top Workplace in 2020 and 2021. For more information, please visit www.housingcenter.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859-803-6597
jen@stnickmedia.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped 14.1% in 2021's Final Month

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock gained 14.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price got a bump thanks to favorable analyst coverage, and it looks like investors are warming up to the tech giant after the completion of its infrastructure business spinoff. IBM completed its spinoff off its managed infrastructure services business early in November, with Big Blue retaining a 19.9% stake in the new company, Kyndrl (NYSE: KD).

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped 5% Today

    What happened Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock bounced back from yesterday's tech stock sell-off to gain 5.1% as of 10:45 a.m. ET Wednesday. And you can thank legendary investor Charlie Munger for that.

  • Why Did Shares of Block Drop 22.5% in December?

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly Square, dropped 22.5% in December, mostly due to Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) falling price. Block is a fintech leader that investors are now closely associating with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The company's Cash App allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple Stock for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After Posting 1.3 Million Subscriber Adds

    The telecom giant also says it had 73.8 million HBO Max and HBO subscribers globally at the end of 2021.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Chip shortage: 'The breadth of it' will lead to a longer recovery, SGH CEO says

    SGH CEO Mark Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the hardware manufacturer's Q1 earnings beat, plans for a two-for-one shares split, 2022 outlook, acquisition plans, and the global microchip shortage.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock“This printing of mo

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy In January

    There's no shortage of attractive growth opportunities and potential turnaround candidates that you may want to consider loading up on in January. Disney (NYSE: DIS), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Nike (NYSE: NKE) are my top stocks to buy in January. If you're a sports buff, you'll be watching some of Disney's ESPN.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Lost 11% in December

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), a leader in advertising technology, were pulling back last month as the company was one of several high-priced growth stocks to fall on concerns over tightening monetary policy. The Trade Desk's losses came even as the broad market continued to move higher. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished December down 11%.

  • Why Sea Limited Fell by 22.3% in December

    The gaming and e-commerce group faced poor investor sentiment even as it continued to make inroads into more Asian countries.