HAI Group Selects Betterview

HAI Group’s ongoing initiative to improve property underwriting capabilities relies on implementation of Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce that Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform has been selected by HAI Group to strengthen and accelerate property underwriting capabilities.



“Selecting solid risks when underwriting property has become more important than ever in the modern insurance landscape,” said Courtney Rice, chief communications officer for HAI Group. “Betterview helps us cut through the noise; delivering us only the most relevant property data, and giving us a clear and actionable understanding of risk. We can see the quality of a roof and even whether the property itself is vacant. This streamlines our process and helps us determine when we need to send our team to inspect a property. The Betterview platform increases our efficiency and reduces our expenses.”

HAI Group is a member-owned organization committed to providing reliable insurance solutions, products, and services to the affordable housing community which includes subsidiary companies, such as Housing Authority Property Insurance (HAPI), Housing Enterprise Insurance Company (HEIC), Housing Specialty Insurance Company (HSIC), and Innovative Housing Insurance Company (IHIC). Facing stricter competition and an increased need for affordable housing created in large part by the economic challenges of the ongoing pandemic, HAI Group is investing in identifying and integrating innovative technologies which can significantly improve the company’s underwriting processes.

In particular, HAI Group was looking for tools to give the company’s internal risk control team a better understanding of property conditions prior to sending out a physical inspection team and identified Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform for the solution’s ability to transform raw data into actionable insights. Betterview’s Remote Property Intelligence Platform, including the integrated PropertyInsight tool and Roof Spotlight Index, creates a single, intuitive environment to streamline all underwriting processes, making it extremely attractive to HAI Group, especially for risk selection as related to new business.

Betterview’s PropertyInsight tool delivers a rich set of data and insights on property conditions which, when combined with third-party data, can trigger rules and promote action to improve risk, while the company’s Roof Spotlight Index, a 100-point assessment of a roof’s condition, and its integrated rules and flagging engine make it easy for underwriters to take direct actions in order to prevent future losses and improve loss ratios. This enables HAI Group’s underwriters to not only select the best risks, but to rapidly determine which properties can be fast-tracked to renewal, and which require further attention or even an on-the-ground inspection.

“We see HAI Group as an especially exciting client,” said David Tobias, co-founder and chief of operations for Betterview. “This is a chance to provide risk control tools that will directly benefit the affordable housing community. I can’t think of a better use of our technology than providing peace of mind and security to those organizations.”

About Betterview

Betterview was founded with the mission of helping P&C carriers better identify and manage property risk. It was created with a deep, first-hand understanding of the challenges that carriers have faced in obtaining high-quality, actionable insight. Betterview’s remote property intelligence platform enables carriers to provide a better experience to their insureds and agents while improving their bottom line. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com.

About HAI Group

HAI Group® is the nation’s leading property-casualty insurance company founded by and dedicated to affordable housing. While we are recognized as a pioneer of affordable housing insurance programs, insurance is not our only strength. We protect, preserve, and promote the sustainability of affordable housing with a wide array of products and services that support the challenges housing organizations face. Besides insurance, they include research, advocacy, and training relied on by more than 1,500 housing organizations nationwide. Headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut, HAI Group® was recognized as a Top Workplace in 2020 and 2021. For more information, please visit www.housingcenter.com.

