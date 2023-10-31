Hai Leck Holdings (SGX:BLH) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.02

The board of Hai Leck Holdings Limited (SGX:BLH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.02 per share on the 17th of November. The dividend yield will be 5.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Hai Leck Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Earnings per share could rise by 25.8% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.0364 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.02. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.8% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Hai Leck Holdings' Dividend Might Lack Growth

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Hai Leck Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Hai Leck Holdings is paying out 106% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Hai Leck Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Strong earnings growth means Hai Leck Holdings has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Hai Leck Holdings (3 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Hai Leck Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

