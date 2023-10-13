Hai Leck Holdings (SGX:BLH) Has Announced A Dividend Of SGD0.02

Hai Leck Holdings Limited (SGX:BLH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.02 per share on the 17th of November. The dividend yield will be 5.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Hai Leck Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, Hai Leck Holdings was paying out 106% of what it was earning, and not generating any free cash flows either. Paying out such a large dividend compared to earnings while also not generating any free cash flow would definitely be difficult to keep up.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 25.8% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 81%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from SGD0.0364 total annually to SGD0.02. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. It's encouraging to see that Hai Leck Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Hai Leck Holdings is paying out 106% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Hai Leck Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hai Leck Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. We don't think Hai Leck Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

