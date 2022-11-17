U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.75
    -7.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,517.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,725.50
    -14.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.02
    -0.57 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.40 (-1.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0368
    -0.0028 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.28
    -0.26 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1884
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.6110
    +0.1030 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,510.50
    -242.37 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.21
    -12.67 (-3.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,308.78
    -42.41 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

HAIER EUROPE FURTHER EXPANDS ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITY WITH A NEW DISHWASHER FACTORY IN TURKEY

·2 min read

 With a 40M EUR investment, this milestone places Turkey as the company's largest production and export center in Europe to serve European and global markets

ESKIŞEHIR, Turkey, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Europe, part of Haier Smart Home – the number one company globally in major appliances for 6 years in a row1 - is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Europe with a new dishwasher factory in the company's industrial site in Eskişehir, Turkey.

Haier Dishwasher Factory opening ceremony
Haier Dishwasher Factory opening ceremony

With an investment of more than €40 million, the new factory will have full capacity of 1 million units per year. The new production facility strengthens Haier's presence in Europe, where the company stands out for its product leadership across several categories and aims to become among the top three appliance manufacturers in the region.

The new factory - equipped with solar panels - features improved production capacity with high automation levels: operating robots and advanced production processes thanks to 100% automatic measuring systems, leakage detection and full traceability of critical components.

Haier Europe is further establishing its product leadership in the washing sectors in both freestanding and built-in segments for the three pan-European brands – Candy, Hoover and Haier. All products will offer advanced connectivity through the hOn app, the living ecosystem for smart appliances able to connect all products of Haier Europe brands.

"Haier Europe keeps overperforming the market in terms of products and brands leadership and it is the fastest growing company in Europe," says Yannick Fierling, Chief Executive Officer at Haier Europe. "The expansion of our industrial park in Turkey marks another step in the Company's growth strategy, and the investments are fully in line with our zero distance to consumers philosophy as they are aimed at providing users with rich and meaningful experiences."

The new dishwater plant is located within Haier's New Green Field Production Campus in Turkey where the company has been investing massively in the last two years, lately with the opening of a platform for all standard-sized tumble dryers in 2021. The extension of the washing platforms plays a pivotal role in the go-to-market and customer centricity strategy as the company will continue to invest into new best-in-class energy innovations and launch patented Haier Europe technologies.

For further information

Haier Europe Media Office - 039 20861 - media@haier-europe.com

Haier-europe.com

1 Source: Euromonitor International 2021

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949677/Haier.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949678/Haier_Logo.jpg

Haier Logo
Haier Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haier-europe-further-expands-its-production-capacity-with-a-new-dishwasher-factory-in-turkey-301681125.html

SOURCE Haier Europe

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Knows His Potential Successor at Tesla

    The billionaire's face and name are attached to the premium electric vehicle maker, but things could change soon.

  • The new bull market will be led by stocks in these three industries. Tech and the FAANGs will fall to the wayside

    John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.

  • What Recession? This Semiconductor Stock Just Projected Explosive Upside

    This industry leader just raised its financial targets, despite a potential recession in the near-term.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Gain Amid a Challenging Industry

    Conservative capital spending by upstream players and possibilities for soft fuel demand could hurt demand for partnerships' midstream assets. EPD, ET and MMP are surviving the industry challenges.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Amazon faces up to a bleak Black Friday as the long tech boom ends

    Amazon executives would have been forgiven for choking on their morning coffee when they heard Jeff Bezos speaking on CNN this week.

  • 12 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 biggest iron ore producers and mines in the world. For more companies and mines, head on over to 5 Biggest Iron Ore Producers and Mines in the World. Iron and its derivative steel are the backbones of the modern world. They are essential inputs […]

  • John Deere Wins Two CES® 2023 Innovation Awards in Robotics and Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility Categories

    John Deere (NYSE: DE) has been named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Best of Innovation honoree in the Robotics category, and an honoree in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category for its fully autonomous tractor. This is the fourth consecutive year John Deere has received an Innovation Award from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world's most influential technology event, during which John Deere will deliver a keynote. CES 2023 takes

  • Medical Device Maker Insulet Is Poised for an Upside Breakout

    The stock of the producer of insulin delivery systems went through a long basing pattern but has been moving higher of late.

  • Musk's all-nighters at Twitter raise concern for Tesla investors

    In 2018, Elon Musk was working through the night and sleeping at Tesla Inc's factories in California and Nevada as the company struggled to ramp up production of the Model 3. On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and would keep "working & sleeping here" until the social media platform - which he recently acquired for $44 billion - was fixed. A self-described "nanomanager," Musk's penchant for working long hours in moments of crisis has been a well-known part of his brand.

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Oil falls on easing geopolitical tensions, China demand worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Thursday, pressured by easing concerns over geopolitical tensions and Chinese demand worries, although signs of tighter supply including lower U.S. inventories lent support. Poland and NATO said on Wednesday a missile that crashed inside NATO member Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, easing fears of the war between Russian and Ukraine spilling across the border. "It looks like we aren't seeing an immediate escalation from the Russians and that has tentatively removed some of the short-term supply risks," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Oil Falls as Geopolitical Jitters Cool, Demand Concerns Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as a pipeline carrying Russian crude to Europe was reported to have restarted and tensions over Poland eased, pushing demand concerns to the market’s forefront.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory an

  • Global Demand for Biofuel Offers Opportunity for Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Strong growth in global demand for renewable fuels offers a great opportunity for suppliers in Australia, the second-largest exporter of canola seed, according to one of the country’s biggest crop shippers.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holme

  • Semiconductor Industry Set to Embark on Expensive Bifurcation

    Chipmakers need to diversify their production bases, which for better or worse will impact Taiwan, current center of the chip fabrication sector.

  • Top Russell 1000 Stocks

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are Azenta Inc. for best value, Coterra Energy Inc. for fastest growth, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. for most momentum.

  • Petro-Logistics says OPEC appears to be making oil output cut

    Crude oil exports by OPEC have fallen significantly so far this month, leading tanker-tracker Petro-Logistics said on Wednesday, suggesting members are delivering on their share of the output cut agreed by the group and its allies. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, decided to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world output, from November as concerns of recession grow. The view from Petro-Logistics is an early assessment of the extent to which OPEC is delivering on the OPEC+ cuts, which it said were decided in the light of an uncertain global economic outlook.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cuts Spell Tight Stockpiles Despite Demand Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- Planned output cuts from the OPEC+ group of oil producers will keep global stockpiles tight over the coming months, according to the latest outlooks from the world’s three big forecasting agencies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageFTX Contagion

  • Canada Pension Will Sell Firms That Don’t Take ESG Seriously

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Canada’s $400 billion pension fund said he’s willing to cut ties with firms that aren’t committed to their net-zero targets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimWhile the Cana