Haier Smart Home Re-Enters Fortune List of World's Most Admired Companies

·1 min read

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, Fortune released the 25th edition of the World's Most Admired Companies. Haier Smart Home, ("Haier", Shanghai: 600690, 690D.DE, 6690.HK), the world's leading home appliance brand and smart home ecosystem builder and a subsidiary of Haier Group, is on the list again, ranking no.1 for companies in the home equipment & furnishings industry.

Haier Smart Home Re-Enters Fortune List of World’s Most Admired Companies.
Haier Smart Home Re-Enters Fortune List of World’s Most Admired Companies.

The Fortune Global Most Admired Companies were selected from about 1,500 candidates worldwide, and 645 global companies with the highest revenue in 27 countries and various industries were selected by 3,760 executives, directors and analysts, who had responded to the industry surveys.

The list was judged by the following criteria: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

This is another global recognition for Haier Smart Home, after recently being ranked the no.1 brand globally in major appliances for the 14th year in the row on the 2022 annual report released by Euromonitor International, the world's authoritative research organization.

For more information, please visit https://smart-home.haier.com/en/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haier-smart-home-re-enters-fortune-list-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-301737047.html

SOURCE Haier Smart Home

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • Oil climbs as dollar slumps, OPEC+ keeps output cut policy

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded on Thursday after tumbling in the previous session as a weaker dollar brought back some appetite for risk assets and the OPEC+ decision to roll over an output cut helped ease oversupply concerns. Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, at $83.49 a barrel as of 0353 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures advanced 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $77.12 a barrel. Both benchmarks plunged more than 3% overnight after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude and oil products inventory.

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World (2021)

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • 1 Under-the-Radar EV Stock to Buy in 2023

    Lithium is the most popular metal associated with EV stocks, but that doesn't make it the best investment choice.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • India raises tax on imported cars, motorbikes, including EVs

    India on Wednesday said it will raise taxes on imported cars and motorbikes, including electric vehicles (EVs), as it seeks to boost local manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign ahead of elections in 2024. All vehicles with a landed cost of less than $40,000 will be taxed at 70%, up from 60% earlier, a move analysts say could impact demand. The landed cost includes the vehicle's price tag plus insurance and freight costs.

  • Denver oilfield giant says profits, healthy fracking market are here to stay

    Oil producer discipline, steady global demand and an embargo on Russian crude likely to keep the market tight even in a downturn, CEO says.

  • Russia’s ‘Energy Weapon’ Is Hurting China Too

    Europe has proved surprisingly resilient, but high global gas prices are punishing parts of northern China amid record low temperatures.

  • Analyst Report: WestRock Company

    WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of RockTenn and MeadWestvaco in fall 2015, WestRock became the largest North American producer of solid bleached sulfate and the second-largest producer of containerboard, which is used in the production of shipping containers.

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • The Adani Group scandal, explained

    The Indian conglomerate is accused of perpetuating 'the largest con in corporate history'

  • Coinbase NFT Pauses New Collection Drops, Denies Shuttering Marketplace

    Amid rumors swirling on Twitter, the company confirmed it’s temporarily halting its drops feature to focus on “features and tools” for its NFT marketplace.

  • Supply chain, EVs and interest rates: Here's what Toyota Division head David Christ is anticipating in 2023

    2022 didn't go exactly as planned for Toyota but executives hope 2023 will be better. David Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division for Plano-based Toyota Motor North America, spoke more about supply chain issues, demand, the leasing environment, electric vehicles and more in this interview.

  • US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops

    American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.

  • No, Hellmann’s mayonnaise isn’t being discontinued everywhere

    Rumors that Hellmann's mayo is discontinued have spread across social media after one country said it stopped selling it due to 'inflationary import costs.'