U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,492.91
    -94.27 (-2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,159.88
    -608.18 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,150.54
    -339.83 (-2.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,050.00
    -33.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.95
    +0.29 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.30
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9670
    +0.4420 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,962.37
    -682.17 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.37
    -4.81 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

HAIG PARTNERS SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR ON SALE OF SUPERIOR AUTOMOTIVE GROUP OF CINCINNATI

·3 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Partners LLC, the leading buy-sell advisory firm to higher value auto, heavy truck and RV dealers, was the exclusive sell-side advisor to Cincinnati-based Superior Automotive Group on the sale of its seven dealerships to Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. The transaction includes Superior Acura, Superior Honda, Superior Kia, Superior Hyundai North, and Superior Hyundai South in greater Cincinnati and Superior Acura of Dayton and Superior Hyundai of Beavercreek in greater Dayton.

Haig Partners - Maximizing the Value of Your Life&#39;s Work (PRNewsfoto/Haig Partners LLC)
Haig Partners - Maximizing the Value of Your Life's Work (PRNewsfoto/Haig Partners LLC)

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 54 dealerships in the Midwest Region.

Superior Automotive Group was established in 1924 and is one of Ohio's oldest dealership groups. With roots based in Cincinnati, the business expanded over the years to serve all of Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

"Kevin Nill and Alan Haig at Haig Partners understood and appreciated the gravity of our decision. True to their reputation, they led a smooth and comprehensive process that resulted in a very desirable outcome for our company. I am happy the Wylers are buying the stores as I know they will continue to build on the legacy our family has created", shared John Betagole, President of Superior Auto Group.

"Some dealers who may not have previously considered selling are reevaluating their options. Dealership profits are soaring, and the demand for stores continues to hit record levels," commented Kevin Nill, Partner with Haig Partners. "It was an honor to work with the Betagole family to help them navigate the decision to sell the family business. We appreciate their trust in the team at Haig Partners to help them maximize the value of their lives' work."

"We are excited to bring these seven Superior dealerships into the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family. We know one direction – forward – as we continue to grow and lead the market not only in Cincinnati, but nationwide," David Wyler said. "Our focus is to not only grow but to also become more consumer facing every year, and the addition of these dealerships means an even larger selection of inventory for our shoppers locally and across the US." The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family now owns 23 dealerships located in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The team at Haig Partners has been involved in the purchase or sale of 54 dealerships in the Midwest Region.

About Haig Partners
Haig Partners LLC is the leading buy-sell advisor to owners of higher value retail dealerships. The team at Haig Partners has represented 20 of the Top 150 dealership groups on the Automotive News Top 150 list, more than any other buy-sell advisory firm. Since 1996, they have advised on the purchase or sale of more than 550 dealerships totaling $8.4 billion. Haig Partners has unmatched auto retail experience with backgrounds in executive leadership and corporate development roles for AutoNation, Asbury, Bank of America's Dealer Financial Services team and DHG's Dealership Practice. Haig Partners authors the Haig Report, the leading industry quarterly report that tracks trends in auto retail and their impact dealership values, and are co-author of NADA's Guide, "Buying and Selling a Dealership." For more information, visit www.haigpartners.com.

Transaction Contacts:
Alan Haig, President
Haig Partners
e: alan@haigpartners.com
p: (954) 646-8921

Kevin Nill, Partner
Haig Partners
e: kevin@haigpartners.com
p: (904) 234-0008

Press Contact:
Aimee Allen, Director of Marketing and Business Development
Haig Partners
e: aimee@haigpartners.com
p: (603) 933-2194

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haig-partners-serves-as-exclusive-sell-side-advisor-on-sale-of-superior-automotive-group-of-cincinnati-301480197.html

SOURCE Haig Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock slammed after early earnings release shows revenue outlook misses

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. were plunging in Thursday afternoon trading after the buy-now pay-later company posted its latest earnings results more than an hour earlier than scheduled, showing higher-than-expected volume but a lower-than-anticipated revenue outlook.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tumble following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks declined on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print for clues on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will adjust monetary conditions to rein in surging prices levels.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why It's Time to Think Differently About Honeywell

    Honeywell's growth investments come at the expense of near-term profitability and cash flow, but they are set to be multi-billion-dollar businesses in a few years.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Uber Says Ebitda Could Hit $5 Billion. Stock Drops After Halt Is Lifted.

    The ride-sharing company expects to expand its gross bookings by between 22% and 25% a year through 2024. The stock was higher before being halted.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed after inflation print, Fed rate hike uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses how stocks are wavering as investors digest inflation and Fed rate hikes.

  • Want $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $10,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Just $10,000 spread out among these three high-yield dividend stocks can line up over $1000 worth of dividends per year.

  • Why Twilio Stock Soared on Thursday

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) charged sharply higher on Thursday, surging as much as 15.6%. The catalyst that sent the cloud communications specialist higher was its quarterly earnings report that was far better than expected. For the fourth quarter, Twilio generated revenue of $842.7 million, which climbed 54% year over year.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.

  • 3 Surefire REITs To Buy in a Bear Market

    Here are three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that you might want to pick up in the next bear market. Realty Income (NYSE: O) has the largest net lease portfolio, with a massive 10,000 properties. This is notable because it owns single-tenant properties for which the lessee is responsible for the asset's operating costs.