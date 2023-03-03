U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Haikou to host 2nd China (Hainan) Sports Expo in March

·1 min read

BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a press release from the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports on the 28th, the second China (Hainan) Sports Goods and Equipment Import Expo ("Hainan Sports Expo") will be held at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center from the 24th to the 26th of March.

Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center
Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center

Showcasing high-end imported sports equipment, sports event services, and domestic and international sports tourism products, this year's Hainan Sports Expo will cover an exhibition area of over 37,000m². A number of high-end sports industry forums and sports events will also be held during the same period.

Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center
Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center

As an important part of the Hainan Sports Expo, the exhibition will be divided into four major zones: water sports, outdoor leisure sports, air sports and sports bicycles. At the same time -- providing exhibitors and visitors with a better exhibition and viewing experience -- the exhibition hall will also have functional areas for public fitness services, sports consumer services, interactive experiences, events and business matching.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haikou-to-host-2nd-china-hainan-sports-expo-in-march-301761914.html

SOURCE Hainan Province Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports

