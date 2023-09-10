Haily Group Berhad (KLSE:HAILY) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of MYR0.0056

Haily Group Berhad's (KLSE:HAILY) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.0056 per share on 16th of October. This means the annual payment will be 2.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Haily Group Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Haily Group Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 66.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 16%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Haily Group Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0168 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0112. This works out to a decline of approximately 33% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Haily Group Berhad's EPS has declined at around 66% a year. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Haily Group Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Haily Group Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Haily Group Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. Is Haily Group Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

